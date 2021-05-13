Global Automotive Tools Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Tools Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Tools market covered in Chapter 4:

Newell Brands Incorporated

Proto Industrial Tools, see Stanley Black & Decker

Danaher Corporation

Alltrade Tools LLC

Apex Tool Group LLC

Leatherman Tool Group Incorporated

Daniels Manufacturing Corporation

JPW Industries Incorporated

Klein Tools Incorporated

Snap-on Incorporated

Hydratight, see Actuant

Sherman + Reilly, see Textron

Power Products LLC

IDEAL Industries Incorporated

Emerson Electric Company

Great Neck Saw Manufacturers Incorporated

Griffon Corporation

Imperial Supplies, see Grainger (WW)

Ridge Tool, see Emerson Electric

Estwing Manufacturing Company Incorporated

Northern Tool + Equipment

Mac Tools, see Stanley Black & Decker

Harbor Freight Tools

Channellock Incorporated

Matco Tools, see Danaher

Milwaukee Electric Tool, see Techtronic Industries

Actuant Corporation

IRWIN Industrial Tool, see Newell Brands

FACOM, see Stanley Black & Decker

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Tools market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Pliers

Screwdrivers

Hammers

Paint & Masonry Tools

Chisels

Other Hand Tools

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Tools market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Manufacturer

Residential

4s shop

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Tools Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Pliers

1.5.3 Screwdrivers

1.5.4 Hammers

1.5.5 Paint & Masonry Tools

1.5.6 Chisels

1.5.7 Other Hand Tools

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Tools Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Manufacturer

1.6.3 Residential

1.6.4 4s shop

1.6.5 Others

1.7 Automotive Tools Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Tools Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Tools Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Tools Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Tools

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Tools

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Tools Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Newell Brands Incorporated

4.1.1 Newell Brands Incorporated Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Newell Brands Incorporated Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Newell Brands Incorporated Business Overview

4.2 Proto Industrial Tools, see Stanley Black & Decker

4.2.1 Proto Industrial Tools, see Stanley Black & Decker Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Proto Industrial Tools, see Stanley Black & Decker Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Proto Industrial Tools, see Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview

4.3 Danaher Corporation

4.3.1 Danaher Corporation Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Danaher Corporation Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Danaher Corporation Business Overview

4.4 Alltrade Tools LLC

4.4.1 Alltrade Tools LLC Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Alltrade Tools LLC Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Alltrade Tools LLC Business Overview

4.5 Apex Tool Group LLC

4.5.1 Apex Tool Group LLC Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Apex Tool Group LLC Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Apex Tool Group LLC Business Overview

4.6 Leatherman Tool Group Incorporated

4.6.1 Leatherman Tool Group Incorporated Basic Information

4.6.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Leatherman Tool Group Incorporated Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Leatherman Tool Group Incorporated Business Overview

4.7 Daniels Manufacturing Corporation

4.7.1 Daniels Manufacturing Corporation Basic Information

4.7.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Daniels Manufacturing Corporation Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Daniels Manufacturing Corporation Business Overview

4.8 JPW Industries Incorporated

4.8.1 JPW Industries Incorporated Basic Information

4.8.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 JPW Industries Incorporated Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 JPW Industries Incorporated Business Overview

4.9 Klein Tools Incorporated

4.9.1 Klein Tools Incorporated Basic Information

4.9.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Klein Tools Incorporated Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Klein Tools Incorporated Business Overview

4.10 Snap-on Incorporated

4.10.1 Snap-on Incorporated Basic Information

4.10.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Snap-on Incorporated Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Snap-on Incorporated Business Overview

4.11 Hydratight, see Actuant

4.11.1 Hydratight, see Actuant Basic Information

4.11.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Hydratight, see Actuant Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Hydratight, see Actuant Business Overview

4.12 Sherman + Reilly, see Textron

4.12.1 Sherman + Reilly, see Textron Basic Information

4.12.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Sherman + Reilly, see Textron Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Sherman + Reilly, see Textron Business Overview

4.13 Power Products LLC

4.13.1 Power Products LLC Basic Information

4.13.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Power Products LLC Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Power Products LLC Business Overview

4.14 IDEAL Industries Incorporated

4.14.1 IDEAL Industries Incorporated Basic Information

4.14.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 IDEAL Industries Incorporated Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 IDEAL Industries Incorporated Business Overview

4.15 Emerson Electric Company

4.15.1 Emerson Electric Company Basic Information

4.15.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Emerson Electric Company Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Emerson Electric Company Business Overview

4.16 Great Neck Saw Manufacturers Incorporated

4.16.1 Great Neck Saw Manufacturers Incorporated Basic Information

4.16.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Great Neck Saw Manufacturers Incorporated Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Great Neck Saw Manufacturers Incorporated Business Overview

4.17 Griffon Corporation

4.17.1 Griffon Corporation Basic Information

4.17.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Griffon Corporation Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Griffon Corporation Business Overview

4.18 Imperial Supplies, see Grainger (WW)

4.18.1 Imperial Supplies, see Grainger (WW) Basic Information

4.18.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Imperial Supplies, see Grainger (WW) Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Imperial Supplies, see Grainger (WW) Business Overview

4.19 Ridge Tool, see Emerson Electric

4.19.1 Ridge Tool, see Emerson Electric Basic Information

4.19.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Ridge Tool, see Emerson Electric Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Ridge Tool, see Emerson Electric Business Overview

4.20 Estwing Manufacturing Company Incorporated

4.20.1 Estwing Manufacturing Company Incorporated Basic Information

4.20.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Estwing Manufacturing Company Incorporated Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Estwing Manufacturing Company Incorporated Business Overview

4.21 Northern Tool + Equipment

4.21.1 Northern Tool + Equipment Basic Information

4.21.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 Northern Tool + Equipment Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 Northern Tool + Equipment Business Overview

4.22 Mac Tools, see Stanley Black & Decker

4.22.1 Mac Tools, see Stanley Black & Decker Basic Information

4.22.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.22.3 Mac Tools, see Stanley Black & Decker Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.22.4 Mac Tools, see Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview

4.23 Harbor Freight Tools

4.23.1 Harbor Freight Tools Basic Information

4.23.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.23.3 Harbor Freight Tools Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.23.4 Harbor Freight Tools Business Overview

4.24 Channellock Incorporated

4.24.1 Channellock Incorporated Basic Information

4.24.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.24.3 Channellock Incorporated Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.24.4 Channellock Incorporated Business Overview

4.25 Matco Tools, see Danaher

4.25.1 Matco Tools, see Danaher Basic Information

4.25.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.25.3 Matco Tools, see Danaher Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.25.4 Matco Tools, see Danaher Business Overview

4.26 Milwaukee Electric Tool, see Techtronic Industries

4.26.1 Milwaukee Electric Tool, see Techtronic Industries Basic Information

4.26.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.26.3 Milwaukee Electric Tool, see Techtronic Industries Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.26.4 Milwaukee Electric Tool, see Techtronic Industries Business Overview

4.27 Actuant Corporation

4.27.1 Actuant Corporation Basic Information

4.27.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.27.3 Actuant Corporation Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.27.4 Actuant Corporation Business Overview

4.28 IRWIN Industrial Tool, see Newell Brands

4.28.1 IRWIN Industrial Tool, see Newell Brands Basic Information

4.28.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.28.3 IRWIN Industrial Tool, see Newell Brands Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.28.4 IRWIN Industrial Tool, see Newell Brands Business Overview

4.29 FACOM, see Stanley Black & Decker

4.29.1 FACOM, see Stanley Black & Decker Basic Information

4.29.2 Automotive Tools Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.29.3 FACOM, see Stanley Black & Decker Automotive Tools Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.29.4 FACOM, see Stanley Black & Decker Business Overview

5 Global Automotive Tools Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Automotive Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive Tools Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Tools Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Automotive Tools Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Automotive Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Automotive Tools Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Automotive Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Automotive Tools Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Automotive Tools Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automotive Tools Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Automotive Tools Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Tools Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Tools Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Automotive Tools Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Automotive Tools Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Automotive Tools Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Automotive Tools Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Automotive Tools Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Automotive Tools Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Automotive Tools Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Automotive Tools Market Under COVID-19

..continued

