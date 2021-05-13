Global Heavy-duty Vehicle Tires Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Diagonal Tyre Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Diagonal Tyre market covered in Chapter 4:

BFGoodrich

Uniroyal

GT Radial

Bridgestone

Finixx Global Industry

Michelin

Goodyear

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Diagonal Tyre market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Common Diagonal Tyre

Bias Belted Tyre

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Diagonal Tyre market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Engineering Machinery

Vehicle

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Diagonal Tyre Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Common Diagonal Tyre

1.5.3 Bias Belted Tyre

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Diagonal Tyre Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Engineering Machinery

1.6.3 Vehicle

1.6.4 Others

1.7 Diagonal Tyre Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Diagonal Tyre Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Diagonal Tyre Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Diagonal Tyre Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Diagonal Tyre

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Diagonal Tyre

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Diagonal Tyre Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 BFGoodrich

4.1.1 BFGoodrich Basic Information

4.1.2 Diagonal Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 BFGoodrich Diagonal Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 BFGoodrich Business Overview

4.2 Uniroyal

4.2.1 Uniroyal Basic Information

4.2.2 Diagonal Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Uniroyal Diagonal Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Uniroyal Business Overview

4.3 GT Radial

4.3.1 GT Radial Basic Information

4.3.2 Diagonal Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 GT Radial Diagonal Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 GT Radial Business Overview

4.4 Bridgestone

4.4.1 Bridgestone Basic Information

4.4.2 Diagonal Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Bridgestone Diagonal Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Bridgestone Business Overview

4.5 Finixx Global Industry

4.5.1 Finixx Global Industry Basic Information

4.5.2 Diagonal Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Finixx Global Industry Diagonal Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Finixx Global Industry Business Overview

4.6 Michelin

4.6.1 Michelin Basic Information

4.6.2 Diagonal Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Michelin Diagonal Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Michelin Business Overview

4.7 Goodyear

4.7.1 Goodyear Basic Information

4.7.2 Diagonal Tyre Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Goodyear Diagonal Tyre Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Goodyear Business Overview

5 Global Diagonal Tyre Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Diagonal Tyre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Diagonal Tyre Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Diagonal Tyre Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Diagonal Tyre Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Diagonal Tyre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Diagonal Tyre Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Diagonal Tyre Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Diagonal Tyre Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Diagonal Tyre Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Diagonal Tyre Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Diagonal Tyre Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Diagonal Tyre Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Diagonal Tyre Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Diagonal Tyre Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Diagonal Tyre Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Diagonal Tyre Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Diagonal Tyre Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Diagonal Tyre Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Diagonal Tyre Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Diagonal Tyre Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Diagonal Tyre Market Under COVID-19

..continued

