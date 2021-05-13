COVID-19 Impact on Europe Power over Ethernet Market Grow at a CAGR of 22.5% to 2027 | Broadcom Ltd.,Cisco Systems, Inc.,Dell Inc

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Power over Ethernet Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Power over Ethernet Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Power over Ethernet market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 222.99 million in 2019 to US$ 594.24 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The European power over Ethernet market is further segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. In Europe, various communication solutions are an integral part of residential, commercial, and industrial applications. With the increasing adoption of technology-based solutions among businesses, the demand for advanced extra-terrestrial communications solutions is growing in the region. Moreover, in Europe, the R&D investments in the automotive sector have increased by 6.7% to reach US$ 68.75 billion annually. The growth of the connected car is mounting in the region immensely, which is providing opportunities for the automotive sector and the developers who support it.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Power over Ethernet market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Power over Ethernet Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Broadcom Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Inc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc

Monolithic Power Systems Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Europe Power over Ethernet Market – By Type

Power Sourcing Equipment

Powered Devices

Europe Power over Ethernet Market – By Application

IoT Connectivity

Lighting control

Infotainment

Access control and security

Communication Applications

Others

Europe Power over Ethernet Market – By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The research on the Europe Power over Ethernet market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Power over Ethernet market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Power over Ethernet market.

