Global Light Rail Vehicle Industry Market Research Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
SCG Solutions
Sinara Transport Machines
Progress Rail Services
Siemens
PKC Group
Knorr-Bremse
Alstom
Bombardier
CRRC
Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA (CAF).
Skoda Transportation
Mitsubishi
Promtractor-Vagon CJSC
Major Types Covered
Low-Floor Light Rail Vehicle
High-Floor Light Rail Vehicle
Major Applications Covered
Inner City Light Rail Vehicle
Interconnecting Cities
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Light Rail Vehicle Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Light Rail Vehicle Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Light Rail Vehicle Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Light Rail Vehicle Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Low-Floor Light Rail Vehicle
5.2 High-Floor Light Rail Vehicle
6 Global Light Rail Vehicle Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 Inner City Light Rail Vehicle
6.2 Interconnecting Cities
7 Global Light Rail Vehicle Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 SCG Solutions
8.1.1 SCG Solutions Profile
8.1.2 SCG Solutions Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 SCG Solutions Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 SCG Solutions Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Sinara Transport Machines
8.2.1 Sinara Transport Machines Profile
8.2.2 Sinara Transport Machines Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Sinara Transport Machines Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Sinara Transport Machines Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 Progress Rail Services
8.3.1 Progress Rail Services Profile
8.3.2 Progress Rail Services Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 Progress Rail Services Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 Progress Rail Services Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Siemens
8.4.1 Siemens Profile
8.4.2 Siemens Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Siemens Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Siemens Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 PKC Group
8.5.1 PKC Group Profile
8.5.2 PKC Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 PKC Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 PKC Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 Knorr-Bremse
8.6.1 Knorr-Bremse Profile
8.6.2 Knorr-Bremse Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 Knorr-Bremse Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 Knorr-Bremse Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Alstom
8.7.1 Alstom Profile
8.7.2 Alstom Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Alstom Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Alstom Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Bombardier
8.8.1 Bombardier Profile
8.8.2 Bombardier Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Bombardier Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Bombardier Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 CRRC
8.9.1 CRRC Profile
8.9.2 CRRC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 CRRC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 CRRC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA (CAF).
8.10.1 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA (CAF). Profile
8.10.2 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA (CAF). Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA (CAF). Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles SA (CAF). Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.11 Skoda Transportation
8.11.1 Skoda Transportation Profile
8.11.2 Skoda Transportation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.11.3 Skoda Transportation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.11.4 Skoda Transportation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.12 Mitsubishi
8.12.1 Mitsubishi Profile
8.12.2 Mitsubishi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.12.3 Mitsubishi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.12.4 Mitsubishi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.13 Promtractor-Vagon CJSC
8.13.1 Promtractor-Vagon CJSC Profile
8.13.2 Promtractor-Vagon CJSC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.13.3 Promtractor-Vagon CJSC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.13.4 Promtractor-Vagon CJSC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Light Rail Vehicle Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Light Rail Vehicle Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Light Rail Vehicle Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Light Rail Vehicle Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Light Rail Vehicle Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Light Rail Vehicle Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Light Rail Vehicle Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Light Rail Vehicle Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Light Rail Vehicle by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Light Rail Vehicle Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Light Rail Vehicle Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Light Rail Vehicle Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Light Rail Vehicle Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Light Rail Vehicle Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Light Rail Vehicle Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Light Rail Vehicle Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Light Rail Vehicle Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Light Rail Vehicle Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Light Rail Vehicle Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Light Rail Vehicle by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Light Rail Vehicle Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Light Rail Vehicle Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Light Rail Vehicle Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
….. continued
