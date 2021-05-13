Global Hovercraft Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Hovercraft Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Hovercraft market covered in Chapter 4:

Vanair Hovercraft

Hov Pod

Hovertechnics

Aerohod

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

AirLift Hovercraft

Griffon Hoverwork

Neoteic Hovercraft

Textron Systems

The British Hovercraft Company

Pacific Hovercraft

ALMAZ Shipbuilding Company

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Hovercraft market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Skirted hovercraft

Captured air bubble hovercraft

Simple plenum chamber hovercraft

Sidewall hovercraft

Peripheral jet hovercraft

Recirculation hovercraft

Trunked annular hovercraft

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Hovercraft market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Military and Marine

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Hovercraft Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Skirted hovercraft

1.5.3 Captured air bubble hovercraft

1.5.4 Simple plenum chamber hovercraft

1.5.5 Sidewall hovercraft

1.5.6 Peripheral jet hovercraft

1.5.7 Recirculation hovercraft

1.5.8 Trunked annular hovercraft

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Hovercraft Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Military and Marine

1.6.3 Commercial

1.7 Hovercraft Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hovercraft Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Hovercraft Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Hovercraft Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Hovercraft

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Hovercraft

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Hovercraft Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Vanair Hovercraft

4.1.1 Vanair Hovercraft Basic Information

4.1.2 Hovercraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Vanair Hovercraft Hovercraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Vanair Hovercraft Business Overview

4.2 Hov Pod

4.2.1 Hov Pod Basic Information

4.2.2 Hovercraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Hov Pod Hovercraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Hov Pod Business Overview

4.3 Hovertechnics

4.3.1 Hovertechnics Basic Information

4.3.2 Hovercraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Hovertechnics Hovercraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Hovertechnics Business Overview

4.4 Aerohod

4.4.1 Aerohod Basic Information

4.4.2 Hovercraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Aerohod Hovercraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Aerohod Business Overview

4.5 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

4.5.1 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Basic Information

4.5.2 Hovercraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Hovercraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Business Overview

4.6 AirLift Hovercraft

4.6.1 AirLift Hovercraft Basic Information

4.6.2 Hovercraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 AirLift Hovercraft Hovercraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 AirLift Hovercraft Business Overview

4.7 Griffon Hoverwork

4.7.1 Griffon Hoverwork Basic Information

4.7.2 Hovercraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Griffon Hoverwork Hovercraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Griffon Hoverwork Business Overview

4.8 Neoteic Hovercraft

4.8.1 Neoteic Hovercraft Basic Information

4.8.2 Hovercraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Neoteic Hovercraft Hovercraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Neoteic Hovercraft Business Overview

4.9 Textron Systems

4.9.1 Textron Systems Basic Information

4.9.2 Hovercraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Textron Systems Hovercraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Textron Systems Business Overview

4.10 The British Hovercraft Company

4.10.1 The British Hovercraft Company Basic Information

4.10.2 Hovercraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 The British Hovercraft Company Hovercraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 The British Hovercraft Company Business Overview

4.11 Pacific Hovercraft

4.11.1 Pacific Hovercraft Basic Information

4.11.2 Hovercraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Pacific Hovercraft Hovercraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Pacific Hovercraft Business Overview

4.12 ALMAZ Shipbuilding Company

4.12.1 ALMAZ Shipbuilding Company Basic Information

4.12.2 Hovercraft Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 ALMAZ Shipbuilding Company Hovercraft Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 ALMAZ Shipbuilding Company Business Overview

5 Global Hovercraft Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Hovercraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Hovercraft Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Hovercraft Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Hovercraft Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Hovercraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Hovercraft Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Hovercraft Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Hovercraft Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Hovercraft Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Hovercraft Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Hovercraft Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Hovercraft Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Hovercraft Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Hovercraft Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Hovercraft Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Hovercraft Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Hovercraft Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Hovercraft Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Hovercraft Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Hovercraft Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Hovercraft Market Under COVID-19

..continued

