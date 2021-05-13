Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Status and Trend Report 2020 – 2027

Cobots, also known as Collaborative Robots, are robots which function side-by-side human workforce, which helps reduce the cost, time, and floor space which helps increase the efficiency of the manufacturing process. Cobots are used in a variety of industries, such as food and beverage, automobiles, plastics and polymers, electronics, healthcare, logistics, furniture and equipment, and various others. The global Cobots market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 38.5% and reach a value of USD 9342.8 Million by 2027.

Key participants include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis International Ag, Celgene Corporation, Amgen Inc., Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Janssen Global Services, LLC, Seattle Genetics Inc, Printegra, Gristone Oncology, Inc, and Pfizer Inc., among others.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Hardware

Software

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Integrated CDSS

Standalone CDSS

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic CDSS

Diagnostic CDSS

Mode of Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

On-Premise CDSS

Web-Based CDSS

Cloud-Based CDSS

Level of Interactivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Active CDSS

Passive CDSS

Setting Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Inpatient

Ambulatory Care

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Knowledge-Based

Expert Laboratory Information System

Machine Learning Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drug Databases

Care Plans

Diagnostic Decision Support

Disease Reference

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing geriatric population

4.2.2.2. High returns on investment for CDSS Solutions

4.2.2.3. High prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.4. Government support and initiatives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of implementation

4.2.3.2. Reluctance to adopt mobile CDSS

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Component Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Services

5.1.2. Hardware

5.1.3. Software

Chapter 6. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Integrated CDSS

6.1.2. Standalone CDSS

Chapter 7. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

7.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.1.1. Therapeutic CDSS

7.1.2. Diagnostic CDSS

Chapter 8. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Mode of Delivery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

8.1. Mode of Delivery Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.1.1. On Premise CDSS

8.1.2. Web-Based CDSS

8.1.3. Cloud-Based CDSS

Chapter 9. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Level of Interactivity Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

9.1. Level of Interactivity Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

9.1.1. Active CDSS

9.1.2. Passive CDSS

Chapter 10. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Setting Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

10.1. Setting Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

10.1.1. Inpatient

10.1.2. Ambulatory Care

Chapter 11. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Usage Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

11.1. Usage Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

11.1.1. Knowledge-Based

11.1.2. Expert Laboratory Information System

11.1.3. Machine Learning Systems

Chapter 12. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

12.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

12.1.1. Drug Databases

12.1.2. Care Plans

12.1.3. Diagnostic Decision Support

12.1.4. Disease Reference

12.1.5. Others

Chapter 13. Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Market By End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

13.1. Level of Interactivity Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

13.1.1. Hospitals

13.1.2. Diagnostic Centers

13.1.3. Clinics

13.1.4. Retail Pharmacies

13.1.5. Others

Continued…