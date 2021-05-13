Clinical Biomarkers Market Research Report with Industry Forecast and Outlook 2027

The global clinical biomarkers market is expected to reach a market size of USD 38.79 Billion by 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research.

The global market landscape of Clinical Biomarkers (SIGINT) is expected to remain in a very competitive and highly fragmented landscape consisting of a number of both the small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Key Highlights From The Report

Based on the type, the validation segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period due to extensive use of this product form in the pharmaceuticals industry, as these aid in detecting drug therapy failure by recognizing non-responders with distinct genetic profiles and weak therapeutic profiles.

The cardiovascular disease segment is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecasted period due to rising focus on discovering cardiac biomarkers to achieve a better understanding of the pathophysiology of these diseases.

Drug discovery and development segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global clinical biomarkers market in 2019. This segment also accounted for majority share of 38.2% among the other application segments in the North America market in 2019.

North America dominated other regional markets in the global clinical biomarkers market with a revenue share of 39.9% in 2019. This can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and illness and ambitious policy initiatives along with regional involvement of regulatory authorities, as well as key players in the industry.

Key participants include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Epigenomics AG, and Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Safety

Efficacy

Validation

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicines

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Clinical Biomarkers market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Clinical Biomarkers market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Clinical Biomarkers market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Clinical Biomarkers market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Clinical Biomarkers market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Clinical Biomarkers market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

