Clinical Perinatal Software Market Trends, Analysis, Business Growth, Dynamics, Segmentation, Revenue and Forecast 2027

The global clinical perinatal software market is projected to be worth USD 393.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.
The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Clinical Perinatal Software industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Clinical Perinatal Software industry.
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Key Highlights From The Report
In June 2019, Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. announced the signing of a collaborative partnership contract with Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, for the sale of OBIX BeCA Fetal Monitor, in the US.
Integrating clinical perinatal software with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in hospitals and maternity clinics aids in the reduction of duplicate data-entry and improve patient medical information providing an enhanced information management compliance continuum. Also, it integrated clinical perinatal software offers benefits such as real-time visibility, decreased IT costs, user-centric innovation, and lower customer churn.
Cloud-based deployment offers improved integrations with other software as a service offering. It saves the cost that would have to spend in purchasing a software/server in an on-premise deployment. Moreover, cloud-based deployment provides the flexibility to be able to scale your SaaS use up and down based on specific needs.
Clinical perinatal software helps in workflow management to streamline and expedite internal processes by decreasing manual entry and handling of errors, leading to reduced errors and improved output, and greater productivity.
North America dominated the market for clinical perinatal software in 2019 due to the availability and rapid adoption of advanced technologies, high purchasing power parity, and growing awareness about mother and baby’s health.
Key participants include PeriGen Inc., Edan Instruments Inc., Clinical computer Systems, CooperSurgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Cognitive Medical Systems, Perigen Inc., AS Software Inc., GE Healthcare, and Bionet, among others.
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Standalone
Integrated
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Fetal Monitor Data Services
Workflow Management
Patient Documentation
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Maternity Clinics
