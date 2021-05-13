Clinical Perinatal Software Market Trends, Analysis, Business Growth, Dynamics, Segmentation, Revenue and Forecast 2027

The global clinical perinatal software market is projected to be worth USD 393.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Clinical Perinatal Software industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Clinical Perinatal Software industry.

Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2019, Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. announced the signing of a collaborative partnership contract with Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, for the sale of OBIX BeCA Fetal Monitor, in the US.

Integrating clinical perinatal software with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in hospitals and maternity clinics aids in the reduction of duplicate data-entry and improve patient medical information providing an enhanced information management compliance continuum. Also, it integrated clinical perinatal software offers benefits such as real-time visibility, decreased IT costs, user-centric innovation, and lower customer churn.

Cloud-based deployment offers improved integrations with other software as a service offering. It saves the cost that would have to spend in purchasing a software/server in an on-premise deployment. Moreover, cloud-based deployment provides the flexibility to be able to scale your SaaS use up and down based on specific needs.

Clinical perinatal software helps in workflow management to streamline and expedite internal processes by decreasing manual entry and handling of errors, leading to reduced errors and improved output, and greater productivity.

North America dominated the market for clinical perinatal software in 2019 due to the availability and rapid adoption of advanced technologies, high purchasing power parity, and growing awareness about mother and baby’s health.

Key participants include PeriGen Inc., Edan Instruments Inc., Clinical computer Systems, CooperSurgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Cognitive Medical Systems, Perigen Inc., AS Software Inc., GE Healthcare, and Bionet, among others.

Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Standalone

Integrated

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fetal Monitor Data Services

Workflow Management

Patient Documentation

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Maternity Clinics

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

