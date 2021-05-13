Global Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

PMG

Porite

Ames

Schunk

Johnson Electric

Miba

Hitachi Chemical

GKN

Fine Sinter

Metaldyne

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Major Types Covered

Variable CAM

Oil Pump

Vacuum Pump

Other

Major Applications Covered

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Variable CAM

5.2 Oil Pump

5.3 Vacuum Pump

5.4 Other

6 Global Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Passenger Car

6.2 Commercial Vehicle

7 Global Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 PMG

8.1.1 PMG Profile

8.1.2 PMG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 PMG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 PMG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Porite

8.2.1 Porite Profile

8.2.2 Porite Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Porite Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Porite Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Ames

8.3.1 Ames Profile

8.3.2 Ames Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Ames Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Ames Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Schunk

8.4.1 Schunk Profile

8.4.2 Schunk Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Schunk Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Schunk Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Johnson Electric

8.5.1 Johnson Electric Profile

8.5.2 Johnson Electric Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Johnson Electric Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Johnson Electric Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Miba

8.6.1 Miba Profile

8.6.2 Miba Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Miba Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Miba Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Hitachi Chemical

8.7.1 Hitachi Chemical Profile

8.7.2 Hitachi Chemical Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Hitachi Chemical Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Hitachi Chemical Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 GKN

8.8.1 GKN Profile

8.8.2 GKN Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 GKN Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 GKN Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Fine Sinter

8.9.1 Fine Sinter Profile

8.9.2 Fine Sinter Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Fine Sinter Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Fine Sinter Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Metaldyne

8.10.1 Metaldyne Profile

8.10.2 Metaldyne Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Metaldyne Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Metaldyne Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries

8.11.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Profile

8.11.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market PEST Analysis

….. continued

