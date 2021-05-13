Global Anti-Lock Braking System Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Anti-Lock Braking System market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Anti-Lock Braking System industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Anti-Lock Braking System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Anti-Lock Braking System market covered in Chapter 12:

Junen

Wanxiang

Wabco

Guangzhou Sivco

APG

Dongfeng Electronic

Kormee

Continental

TRW

Nissin Kogyo

Knorr-Bremse

Mando

Bosch

Hyundai Mobis

Hitachi

ADVICS

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Anti-Lock Braking System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

One-channel ABS

Two-channel ABS

Three-channel ABS

Four-channel ABS

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Anti-Lock Braking System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Anti-Lock Braking System Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Anti-Lock Braking System

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Anti-Lock Braking System industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Anti-Lock Braking System Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Anti-Lock Braking System Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Anti-Lock Braking System

3.3 Anti-Lock Braking System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Anti-Lock Braking System

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Anti-Lock Braking System

3.4 Market Distributors of Anti-Lock Braking System

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Anti-Lock Braking System Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market, by Type

4.1 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Value and Growth Rate of One-channel ABS

4.3.2 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Value and Growth Rate of Two-channel ABS

4.3.3 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Value and Growth Rate of Three-channel ABS

4.3.4 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Value and Growth Rate of Four-channel ABS

4.4 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Anti-Lock Braking System Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Car (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicle (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Consumption and Growth Rate of Other (2015-2020)

6 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Anti-Lock Braking System Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Anti-Lock Braking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Anti-Lock Braking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Anti-Lock Braking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Anti-Lock Braking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Anti-Lock Braking System Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Anti-Lock Braking System Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Anti-Lock Braking System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

….continued

