Global Light Vehicle OE Glazing Industry Market Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.
Major Companies Covered
AGC
Saint-Gobain
NSG
Pilkington
Vitro
PGW
Soliver
Fuyao
XYG
CGC
Major Types Covered
Side Window
Back Window
Windshield
Major Applications Covered
SUV
MPV
Sedan
Top Countries Data Covered in This Report
United States
Canada
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Turkey
Switzerland
Sweden
Poland
Belgium
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
…
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Period: 2019-2026.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Definition of the Market
1.3 Market Scope
1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel
1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)
1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)
1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Key Findings of the Study
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Driving Factors for this Market
3.2 Factors Challenging the Market
3.3 Opportunities of the Global Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)
3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market
3.5 Industry News by Region
3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country
3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis
4 Value Chain of the Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market
4.1 Value Chain Status
4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis
4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)
4.4 Distributors/Traders
4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)
5 Global Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market-Segmentation by Type
5.1 Side Window
5.2 Back Window
5.3 Windshield
6 Global Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market-Segmentation by Application
6.1 SUV
6.2 MPV
6.3 Sedan
7 Global Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel
7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)
7.2 Online Channel
8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles
8.1 AGC
8.1.1 AGC Profile
8.1.2 AGC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.1.3 AGC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.1.4 AGC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.2 Saint-Gobain
8.2.1 Saint-Gobain Profile
8.2.2 Saint-Gobain Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.2.3 Saint-Gobain Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.2.4 Saint-Gobain Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.3 NSG
8.3.1 NSG Profile
8.3.2 NSG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.3.3 NSG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.3.4 NSG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.4 Pilkington
8.4.1 Pilkington Profile
8.4.2 Pilkington Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.4.3 Pilkington Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.4.4 Pilkington Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.5 Vitro
8.5.1 Vitro Profile
8.5.2 Vitro Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.5.3 Vitro Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.5.4 Vitro Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.6 PGW
8.6.1 PGW Profile
8.6.2 PGW Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.6.3 PGW Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.6.4 PGW Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.7 Soliver
8.7.1 Soliver Profile
8.7.2 Soliver Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.7.3 Soliver Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.7.4 Soliver Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.8 Fuyao
8.8.1 Fuyao Profile
8.8.2 Fuyao Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.8.3 Fuyao Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.8.4 Fuyao Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.9 XYG
8.9.1 XYG Profile
8.9.2 XYG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.9.3 XYG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.9.4 XYG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
8.10 CGC
8.10.1 CGC Profile
8.10.2 CGC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E
8.10.3 CGC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis
8.10.4 CGC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions
9 Global Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market-Segmentation by Geography
10 North America
10.1 North America Light Vehicle OE Glazing Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.2 North America Light Vehicle OE Glazing Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.3 North America Light Vehicle OE Glazing Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.4 North America Light Vehicle OE Glazing Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
10.5 North America Light Vehicle OE Glazing Import and Export from 2014-2019E
10.6 North America Light Vehicle OE Glazing Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
10.7 North America Light Vehicle OE Glazing Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
10.8 North America Light Vehicle OE Glazing by Country (United States, Canada)
10.8.1 North America Light Vehicle OE Glazing Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
10.8.2 North America Light Vehicle OE Glazing Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
10.9 North America Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market PEST Analysis
11 Europe
11.1 Europe Light Vehicle OE Glazing Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.2 Europe Light Vehicle OE Glazing Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.3 Europe Light Vehicle OE Glazing Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.4 Europe Light Vehicle OE Glazing Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
11.5 Europe Light Vehicle OE Glazing Import and Export from 2014-2019E
11.6 Europe Light Vehicle OE Glazing Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
11.7 Europe Light Vehicle OE Glazing Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
11.8 Europe Light Vehicle OE Glazing by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)
11.8.1 Europe Light Vehicle OE Glazing Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
11.8.2 Europe Light Vehicle OE Glazing Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
11.9 Europe Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market PEST Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific
12.1 Asia-Pacific Light Vehicle OE Glazing Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.2 Asia-Pacific Light Vehicle OE Glazing Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.3 Asia-Pacific Light Vehicle OE Glazing Production Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.4 Asia-Pacific Light Vehicle OE Glazing Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E
12.5 Asia-Pacific Light Vehicle OE Glazing Import and Export from 2014-2019E
12.6 Asia-Pacific Light Vehicle OE Glazing Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)
12.7 Asia-Pacific Light Vehicle OE Glazing Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)
12.8 Asia-Pacific Light Vehicle OE Glazing by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)
12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Light Vehicle OE Glazing Sales by Country (2014-2019E)
12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Light Vehicle OE Glazing Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)
12.9 Asia-Pacific Light Vehicle OE Glazing Market PEST Analysis
