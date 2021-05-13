Global Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Industry Market Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Subaru

Tesla

Bosch-Mahle

IHI Charging Systems International

BorgWarner Inc.

Renault

Honeywell International Inc.

Think

Bollore Group

Volvo

Continental AG

BYD

Major Types Covered

Titaniums

Plastics

Major Applications Covered

Automobile engine

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Titaniums

5.2 Plastics

6 Global Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Automobile engine

7 Global Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

8.1.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Profile

8.1.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Subaru

8.2.1 Subaru Profile

8.2.2 Subaru Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Subaru Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Subaru Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Tesla

8.3.1 Tesla Profile

8.3.2 Tesla Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Tesla Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Tesla Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Bosch-Mahle

8.4.1 Bosch-Mahle Profile

8.4.2 Bosch-Mahle Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Bosch-Mahle Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Bosch-Mahle Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 IHI Charging Systems International

8.5.1 IHI Charging Systems International Profile

8.5.2 IHI Charging Systems International Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 IHI Charging Systems International Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 IHI Charging Systems International Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 BorgWarner Inc.

8.6.1 BorgWarner Inc. Profile

8.6.2 BorgWarner Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 BorgWarner Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 BorgWarner Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Renault

8.7.1 Renault Profile

8.7.2 Renault Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Renault Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Renault Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Honeywell International Inc.

8.8.1 Honeywell International Inc. Profile

8.8.2 Honeywell International Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Honeywell International Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Honeywell International Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Think

8.9.1 Think Profile

8.9.2 Think Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Think Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Think Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Bollore Group

8.10.1 Bollore Group Profile

8.10.2 Bollore Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Bollore Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Bollore Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Volvo

8.11.1 Volvo Profile

8.11.2 Volvo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Volvo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Volvo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Continental AG

8.12.1 Continental AG Profile

8.12.2 Continental AG Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Continental AG Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Continental AG Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 BYD

8.13.1 BYD Profile

8.13.2 BYD Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 BYD Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 BYD Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Twin-Scroll Turbocharger by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Twin-Scroll Turbocharger by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Twin-Scroll Turbocharger Market PEST Analysis

….. continued

