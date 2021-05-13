Global Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automotive Start-Stop Systems Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automotive Start-Stop Systems market covered in Chapter 4:

Denso

Hitachi

Johnson Controls

Aisin Seiki

Continental

Borgwarner

Delphi Automotive

Robert Bosch

Schaeffler

Valeo

Mitsubishi Electric

Eaton

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automotive Start-Stop Systems market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Belt-driven alternator starter

Direct starter

Enhanced starter

Integrated starter generator

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Start-Stop Systems market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Luxury

Midmarket

Entry level

LCV

HCV

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Belt-driven alternator starter

1.5.3 Direct starter

1.5.4 Enhanced starter

1.5.5 Integrated starter generator

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Luxury

1.6.3 Midmarket

1.6.4 Entry level

1.6.5 LCV

1.6.6 HCV

1.6.7 Others

1.7 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Start-Stop Systems Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Start-Stop Systems

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Start-Stop Systems

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automotive Start-Stop Systems Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Denso

4.1.1 Denso Basic Information

4.1.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Denso Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Denso Business Overview

4.2 Hitachi

4.2.1 Hitachi Basic Information

4.2.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Hitachi Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Hitachi Business Overview

4.3 Johnson Controls

4.3.1 Johnson Controls Basic Information

4.3.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Johnson Controls Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Johnson Controls Business Overview

4.4 Aisin Seiki

4.4.1 Aisin Seiki Basic Information

4.4.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Aisin Seiki Business Overview

4.5 Continental

4.5.1 Continental Basic Information

4.5.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Continental Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Continental Business Overview

4.6 Borgwarner

4.6.1 Borgwarner Basic Information

4.6.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Borgwarner Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Borgwarner Business Overview

4.7 Delphi Automotive

4.7.1 Delphi Automotive Basic Information

4.7.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Delphi Automotive Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Delphi Automotive Business Overview

4.8 Robert Bosch

4.8.1 Robert Bosch Basic Information

4.8.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Robert Bosch Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Robert Bosch Business Overview

4.9 Schaeffler

4.9.1 Schaeffler Basic Information

4.9.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Schaeffler Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Schaeffler Business Overview

4.10 Valeo

4.10.1 Valeo Basic Information

4.10.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Valeo Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Valeo Business Overview

4.11 Mitsubishi Electric

4.11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Basic Information

4.11.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Mitsubishi Electric Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Mitsubishi Electric Business Overview

4.12 Eaton

4.12.1 Eaton Basic Information

4.12.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Eaton Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Eaton Business Overview

4.13 Continental

4.13.1 Continental Basic Information

4.13.2 Automotive Start-Stop Systems Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Continental Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Continental Business Overview

5 Global Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Start-Stop Systems Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Automotive Start-Stop Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automotive Start-Stop Systems Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Automotive Start-Stop Systems Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Automotive Start-Stop Systems Market Under COVID-19

..continued

