COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Pedelec Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Pedelec industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Pedelec market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Pedelec market covered in Chapter 12:

BH Bikes

Visiobike

Grace

Giant Bicycle

Remsdale

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Panther International

Kalkhoff

Stevens

BMC

Pedego Electric Bikes

Helkama

DiavELo

M1 Sporttechnik

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Pedelec market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Urban Pedelec

Mountain Pedelec

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Pedelec market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Leisure

Movement

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Pedelec Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Pedelec

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Pedelec industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pedelec Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Pedelec Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Pedelec Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Pedelec Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Pedelec Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Pedelec Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Pedelec

3.3 Pedelec Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Pedelec

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Pedelec

3.4 Market Distributors of Pedelec

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Pedelec Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Pedelec Market, by Type

4.1 Global Pedelec Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Pedelec Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Pedelec Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Pedelec Value and Growth Rate of Urban Pedelec

4.3.2 Global Pedelec Value and Growth Rate of Mountain Pedelec

4.4 Global Pedelec Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

…continued

