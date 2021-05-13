Global Green Tire Industry Market Research Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

HangZhou ZhongCe Rubber

Continental

Sumitomo

Hankook

Toyo

Goodyear

Michelin

Yokohama

Dunlopillo

Apollo

Maxxis

Pirelli

Kumho

Bridgestone

Alliance

Major Types Covered

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Major Applications Covered

Application 1

Application 2

Application 3

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Green Tire Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Green Tire Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Green Tire Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Green Tire Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Type 1

5.2 Type 2

5.3 Type 3

6 Global Green Tire Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Application 1

6.2 Application 2

6.3 Application 3

7 Global Green Tire Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 HangZhou ZhongCe Rubber

8.1.1 HangZhou ZhongCe Rubber Profile

8.1.2 HangZhou ZhongCe Rubber Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 HangZhou ZhongCe Rubber Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 HangZhou ZhongCe Rubber Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Continental

8.2.1 Continental Profile

8.2.2 Continental Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Continental Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Continental Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Sumitomo

8.3.1 Sumitomo Profile

8.3.2 Sumitomo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Sumitomo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Sumitomo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Hankook

8.4.1 Hankook Profile

8.4.2 Hankook Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Hankook Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Hankook Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Toyo

8.5.1 Toyo Profile

8.5.2 Toyo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Toyo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Toyo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Goodyear

8.6.1 Goodyear Profile

8.6.2 Goodyear Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Goodyear Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Goodyear Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Michelin

8.7.1 Michelin Profile

8.7.2 Michelin Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Michelin Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Michelin Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Yokohama

8.8.1 Yokohama Profile

8.8.2 Yokohama Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Yokohama Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Yokohama Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Dunlopillo

8.9.1 Dunlopillo Profile

8.9.2 Dunlopillo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Dunlopillo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Dunlopillo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Apollo

8.10.1 Apollo Profile

8.10.2 Apollo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Apollo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Apollo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Maxxis

8.11.1 Maxxis Profile

8.11.2 Maxxis Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Maxxis Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Maxxis Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Pirelli

8.12.1 Pirelli Profile

8.12.2 Pirelli Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Pirelli Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Pirelli Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 Kumho

8.13.1 Kumho Profile

8.13.2 Kumho Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 Kumho Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 Kumho Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Bridgestone

8.14.1 Bridgestone Profile

8.14.2 Bridgestone Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Bridgestone Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Bridgestone Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Alliance

8.15.1 Alliance Profile

8.15.2 Alliance Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Alliance Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Alliance Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Green Tire Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Green Tire Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Green Tire Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Green Tire Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Green Tire Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Green Tire Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Green Tire Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Green Tire Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Green Tire by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Green Tire Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Green Tire Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Green Tire Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Green Tire Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Green Tire Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Green Tire Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Green Tire Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Green Tire Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Green Tire Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Green Tire Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Green Tire by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Green Tire Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Green Tire Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Green Tire Market PEST Analysis

….. continued

