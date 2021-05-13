Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) market covered in Chapter 12:

Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Hyundai

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Group

Honda

European Automotive Research Partners Association (EARPA)

Dongfeng Motor Corporation

United States Council for Automotive Research (USCAR)

Toyota

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

SUV

Sub-Compact SUV

Crossover

MPV

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Two-wheel Drive

Four-wheel Drive

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs)

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs)

3.3 Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs)

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs)

3.4 Market Distributors of Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs)

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market, by Type

4.1 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Value and Growth Rate of SUV

4.3.2 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Value and Growth Rate of Sub-Compact SUV

4.3.3 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Value and Growth Rate of Crossover

4.3.4 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Value and Growth Rate of MPV

4.4 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Consumption and Growth Rate of Two-wheel Drive (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Consumption and Growth Rate of Four-wheel Drive (2015-2020)

6 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Sport Utility Vehicles (Suvs) Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

….continued

