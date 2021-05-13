Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Industry Market Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Ningbo Hengte

Denso

Mabuchi

Mitsuba

Valeo Group

Asmo

Mahle

Brose

Johnson Electric

Bosch

Nidec

Major Types Covered

AC

DC

Major Applications Covered

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Sunroof Motor Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Automotive Sunroof Motor Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 AC

5.2 DC

6 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Passenger Vehicle

6.2 Commercial Vehicle

7 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Ningbo Hengte

8.1.1 Ningbo Hengte Profile

8.1.2 Ningbo Hengte Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Ningbo Hengte Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Ningbo Hengte Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Denso

8.2.1 Denso Profile

8.2.2 Denso Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Denso Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Denso Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Mabuchi

8.3.1 Mabuchi Profile

8.3.2 Mabuchi Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Mabuchi Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Mabuchi Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Mitsuba

8.4.1 Mitsuba Profile

8.4.2 Mitsuba Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Mitsuba Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Mitsuba Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Valeo Group

8.5.1 Valeo Group Profile

8.5.2 Valeo Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Valeo Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Valeo Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Asmo

8.6.1 Asmo Profile

8.6.2 Asmo Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Asmo Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Asmo Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Mahle

8.7.1 Mahle Profile

8.7.2 Mahle Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Mahle Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Mahle Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Brose

8.8.1 Brose Profile

8.8.2 Brose Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Brose Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Brose Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Johnson Electric

8.9.1 Johnson Electric Profile

8.9.2 Johnson Electric Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Johnson Electric Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Johnson Electric Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Bosch

8.10.1 Bosch Profile

8.10.2 Bosch Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Bosch Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Bosch Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Nidec

8.11.1 Nidec Profile

8.11.2 Nidec Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Nidec Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Nidec Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Automotive Sunroof Motor Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Automotive Sunroof Motor Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Automotive Sunroof Motor Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

12.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

12.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Import and Export from 2014-2019E

12.6 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

12.7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

12.8 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor by Country (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia)

12.8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

12.8.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

12.9 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sunroof Motor Market PEST Analysis

….. continued

