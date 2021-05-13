Global Automotive Fabric Industry Market Researc Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

Takata Corporation

Lear Corporation

Haartz Corporation

Martur Automotive Seating Systems

Seiren Co., Ltd.

Tenowo GmbH

Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.

Chori Co., Ltd.

Borgers Se & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

Adient PLC

CMI Enterprises Inc.

Glen Raven, Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

TB Kawashima Co., Ltd.

Bmd Private Ltd.

SRF Limited

Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

ACME Mills Company

Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC

Moriden America Inc.

Krishna

Trevira GmbH (Germany)

Major Types Covered

Knitted Fabric

Woven Fabric

Non-woven Fabric

Major Applications Covered

Seat

Car Roof

Carpet

Airbags

Safety Belts

Others

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Fabric Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Fabric Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Automotive Fabric Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Automotive Fabric Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Knitted Fabric

5.2 Woven Fabric

5.3 Non-woven Fabric

6 Global Automotive Fabric Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Seat

6.2 Car Roof

6.3 Carpet

6.4 Airbags

6.5 Safety Belts

6.6 Others

7 Global Automotive Fabric Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

8.1.1 Heathcoat Fabrics Limited Profile

8.1.2 Heathcoat Fabrics Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Heathcoat Fabrics Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Heathcoat Fabrics Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Takata Corporation

8.2.1 Takata Corporation Profile

8.2.2 Takata Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Takata Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Takata Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Lear Corporation

8.3.1 Lear Corporation Profile

8.3.2 Lear Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Lear Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Lear Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Haartz Corporation

8.4.1 Haartz Corporation Profile

8.4.2 Haartz Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Haartz Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Haartz Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Martur Automotive Seating Systems

8.5.1 Martur Automotive Seating Systems Profile

8.5.2 Martur Automotive Seating Systems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Martur Automotive Seating Systems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Martur Automotive Seating Systems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Seiren Co., Ltd.

8.6.1 Seiren Co., Ltd. Profile

8.6.2 Seiren Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Seiren Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Seiren Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Tenowo GmbH

8.7.1 Tenowo GmbH Profile

8.7.2 Tenowo GmbH Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Tenowo GmbH Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Tenowo GmbH Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.

8.8.1 Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A. Profile

8.8.2 Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Chori Co., Ltd.

8.9.1 Chori Co., Ltd. Profile

8.9.2 Chori Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Chori Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Chori Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Borgers Se & Co. KGaA (Germany)

8.10.1 Borgers Se & Co. KGaA (Germany) Profile

8.10.2 Borgers Se & Co. KGaA (Germany) Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Borgers Se & Co. KGaA (Germany) Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Borgers Se & Co. KGaA (Germany) Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

8.11.1 Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. Profile

8.11.2 Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.12 Adient PLC

8.12.1 Adient PLC Profile

8.12.2 Adient PLC Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.12.3 Adient PLC Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.12.4 Adient PLC Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.13 CMI Enterprises Inc.

8.13.1 CMI Enterprises Inc. Profile

8.13.2 CMI Enterprises Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.13.3 CMI Enterprises Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.13.4 CMI Enterprises Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.14 Glen Raven, Inc.

8.14.1 Glen Raven, Inc. Profile

8.14.2 Glen Raven, Inc. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.14.3 Glen Raven, Inc. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.14.4 Glen Raven, Inc. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.15 Toyota Boshoku Corporation

8.15.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Profile

8.15.2 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.15.3 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.15.4 Toyota Boshoku Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.16 TB Kawashima Co., Ltd.

8.16.1 TB Kawashima Co., Ltd. Profile

8.16.2 TB Kawashima Co., Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.16.3 TB Kawashima Co., Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.16.4 TB Kawashima Co., Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.17 Bmd Private Ltd.

8.17.1 Bmd Private Ltd. Profile

8.17.2 Bmd Private Ltd. Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.17.3 Bmd Private Ltd. Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.17.4 Bmd Private Ltd. Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.18 SRF Limited

8.18.1 SRF Limited Profile

….. continued

