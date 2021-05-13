Global Automotive Electric Motors for EV Industry Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Emerson Electric

Allied Motion Technologies

Siemens

Toshiba

Maxon Motor

Denso

Baldor Electric

Faulhaber Group

Johnson Electric

Ametek

Bosch

Major Types Covered

AC Motors

DC Motors

Major Applications Covered

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Pure Electric Vehicles

Other

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Electric Motors for EV Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Electric Motors for EV Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Automotive Electric Motors for EV Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Automotive Electric Motors for EV Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 AC Motors

5.2 DC Motors

6 Global Automotive Electric Motors for EV Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

6.2 Pure Electric Vehicles

6.3 Other

7 Global Automotive Electric Motors for EV Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Emerson Electric

8.1.1 Emerson Electric Profile

8.1.2 Emerson Electric Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Emerson Electric Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Emerson Electric Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Allied Motion Technologies

8.2.1 Allied Motion Technologies Profile

8.2.2 Allied Motion Technologies Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Allied Motion Technologies Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Allied Motion Technologies Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Siemens

8.3.1 Siemens Profile

8.3.2 Siemens Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Siemens Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Siemens Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Toshiba

8.4.1 Toshiba Profile

8.4.2 Toshiba Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Toshiba Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Toshiba Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Maxon Motor

8.5.1 Maxon Motor Profile

8.5.2 Maxon Motor Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Maxon Motor Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Maxon Motor Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Denso

8.6.1 Denso Profile

8.6.2 Denso Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Denso Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Denso Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Baldor Electric

8.7.1 Baldor Electric Profile

8.7.2 Baldor Electric Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Baldor Electric Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Baldor Electric Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Faulhaber Group

8.8.1 Faulhaber Group Profile

8.8.2 Faulhaber Group Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Faulhaber Group Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Faulhaber Group Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Johnson Electric

8.9.1 Johnson Electric Profile

8.9.2 Johnson Electric Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Johnson Electric Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Johnson Electric Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Ametek

8.10.1 Ametek Profile

8.10.2 Ametek Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Ametek Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Ametek Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.11 Bosch

8.11.1 Bosch Profile

8.11.2 Bosch Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.11.3 Bosch Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.11.4 Bosch Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Automotive Electric Motors for EV Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Automotive Electric Motors for EV Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Automotive Electric Motors for EV Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Automotive Electric Motors for EV Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Automotive Electric Motors for EV Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Automotive Electric Motors for EV Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Automotive Electric Motors for EV Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Automotive Electric Motors for EV Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Automotive Electric Motors for EV by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Automotive Electric Motors for EV Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Automotive Electric Motors for EV Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Automotive Electric Motors for EV Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

….. continued

