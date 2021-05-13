Global Connected Automotive Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Connected Automotive Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Connected Automotive market covered in Chapter 4:

Delphi

ZF

Bosch

Continental

NXP

Hella

Denso

Autoliv

Infineon

Valeo

Harman

Aisin Seiki

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Connected Automotive market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Connected Automotive market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Connected Automotive Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Embedded

1.5.3 Tethered

1.5.4 Integrated

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Connected Automotive Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

1.6.3 Aftermarket

1.7 Connected Automotive Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Connected Automotive Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Connected Automotive Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Connected Automotive Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Connected Automotive

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Connected Automotive

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Connected Automotive Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Delphi

4.1.1 Delphi Basic Information

4.1.2 Connected Automotive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Delphi Connected Automotive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Delphi Business Overview

4.2 ZF

4.2.1 ZF Basic Information

4.2.2 Connected Automotive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 ZF Connected Automotive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 ZF Business Overview

4.3 Bosch

4.3.1 Bosch Basic Information

4.3.2 Connected Automotive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Bosch Connected Automotive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Bosch Business Overview

4.4 Continental

4.4.1 Continental Basic Information

4.4.2 Connected Automotive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Continental Connected Automotive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Continental Business Overview

4.5 NXP

4.5.1 NXP Basic Information

4.5.2 Connected Automotive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 NXP Connected Automotive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 NXP Business Overview

4.6 Hella

4.6.1 Hella Basic Information

4.6.2 Connected Automotive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Hella Connected Automotive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Hella Business Overview

4.7 Denso

4.7.1 Denso Basic Information

4.7.2 Connected Automotive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Denso Connected Automotive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Denso Business Overview

4.8 Autoliv

4.8.1 Autoliv Basic Information

4.8.2 Connected Automotive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Autoliv Connected Automotive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Autoliv Business Overview

4.9 Infineon

4.9.1 Infineon Basic Information

4.9.2 Connected Automotive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Infineon Connected Automotive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Infineon Business Overview

4.10 Valeo

4.10.1 Valeo Basic Information

4.10.2 Connected Automotive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Valeo Connected Automotive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Valeo Business Overview

4.11 Harman

4.11.1 Harman Basic Information

4.11.2 Connected Automotive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Harman Connected Automotive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Harman Business Overview

4.12 Aisin Seiki

4.12.1 Aisin Seiki Basic Information

4.12.2 Connected Automotive Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Aisin Seiki Connected Automotive Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Aisin Seiki Business Overview

5 Global Connected Automotive Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Connected Automotive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Connected Automotive Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Connected Automotive Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Connected Automotive Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Connected Automotive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Connected Automotive Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Connected Automotive Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Connected Automotive Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Connected Automotive Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Connected Automotive Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Connected Automotive Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Connected Automotive Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Connected Automotive Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Connected Automotive Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Connected Automotive Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Connected Automotive Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Connected Automotive Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Connected Automotive Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Connected Automotive Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Connected Automotive Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Connected Automotive Market Under COVID-19

..continued

