Global Electric Buses Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Electric Buses Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Electric Buses market covered in Chapter 4:

Guangtong

New Flyer

DFAC

Zhong Tong

BYD

Nanjing Gold Dragon

Daimler

Foton

Yutong

ANKAI

Gillig

CRRC

King Long

Volvo

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Electric Buses market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Battery Electric Bus

Hybrid Bus

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Electric Buses market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Public Transit

Highway Transportation

Other

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Electric Buses Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Battery Electric Bus

1.5.3 Hybrid Bus

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Electric Buses Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Public Transit

1.6.3 Highway Transportation

1.6.4 Other

1.7 Electric Buses Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Electric Buses Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Electric Buses Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Electric Buses Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Electric Buses

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Electric Buses

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Electric Buses Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Guangtong

4.1.1 Guangtong Basic Information

4.1.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Guangtong Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Guangtong Business Overview

4.2 New Flyer

4.2.1 New Flyer Basic Information

4.2.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 New Flyer Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 New Flyer Business Overview

4.3 DFAC

4.3.1 DFAC Basic Information

4.3.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 DFAC Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 DFAC Business Overview

4.4 Zhong Tong

4.4.1 Zhong Tong Basic Information

4.4.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Zhong Tong Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Zhong Tong Business Overview

4.5 BYD

4.5.1 BYD Basic Information

4.5.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 BYD Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 BYD Business Overview

4.6 Nanjing Gold Dragon

4.6.1 Nanjing Gold Dragon Basic Information

4.6.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Nanjing Gold Dragon Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Nanjing Gold Dragon Business Overview

4.7 Daimler

4.7.1 Daimler Basic Information

4.7.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Daimler Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Daimler Business Overview

4.8 Foton

4.8.1 Foton Basic Information

4.8.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Foton Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Foton Business Overview

4.9 Yutong

4.9.1 Yutong Basic Information

4.9.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Yutong Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Yutong Business Overview

4.10 ANKAI

4.10.1 ANKAI Basic Information

4.10.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 ANKAI Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 ANKAI Business Overview

4.11 Gillig

4.11.1 Gillig Basic Information

4.11.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 Gillig Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 Gillig Business Overview

4.12 CRRC

4.12.1 CRRC Basic Information

4.12.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 CRRC Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 CRRC Business Overview

4.13 King Long

4.13.1 King Long Basic Information

4.13.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 King Long Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 King Long Business Overview

4.14 Volvo

4.14.1 Volvo Basic Information

4.14.2 Electric Buses Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Volvo Electric Buses Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Volvo Business Overview

5 Global Electric Buses Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Electric Buses Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Electric Buses Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Electric Buses Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Electric Buses Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Electric Buses Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Electric Buses Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Electric Buses Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Electric Buses Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Electric Buses Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Electric Buses Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Electric Buses Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Electric Buses Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Electric Buses Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Electric Buses Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Electric Buses Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Electric Buses Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Electric Buses Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Electric Buses Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Electric Buses Market Under COVID-19

..continued

