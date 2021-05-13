Global Helicopter Blades Industry Market Research Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

Boeing Helicopter

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Kaman Aerosystems

Robinson Helicopter Company

Bell Helicopter

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Van Horn Aviation

Airbus Helicopters

Carson Helicopters

Major Types Covered

Carbon Composites

Hybrid Composites

Others

Major Applications Covered

Civil

Military

Civil/Military

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Helicopter Blades Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Helicopter Blades Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Helicopter Blades Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Helicopter Blades Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Carbon Composites

5.2 Hybrid Composites

5.3 Others

6 Global Helicopter Blades Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Civil

6.2 Military

6.3 Civil/Military

7 Global Helicopter Blades Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 Boeing Helicopter

8.1.1 Boeing Helicopter Profile

8.1.2 Boeing Helicopter Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 Boeing Helicopter Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 Boeing Helicopter Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

8.2.1 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation Profile

8.2.2 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Kaman Aerosystems

8.3.1 Kaman Aerosystems Profile

8.3.2 Kaman Aerosystems Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Kaman Aerosystems Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Kaman Aerosystems Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Robinson Helicopter Company

8.4.1 Robinson Helicopter Company Profile

8.4.2 Robinson Helicopter Company Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Robinson Helicopter Company Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Robinson Helicopter Company Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Bell Helicopter

8.5.1 Bell Helicopter Profile

8.5.2 Bell Helicopter Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Bell Helicopter Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Bell Helicopter Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

8.6.1 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Profile

8.6.2 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 Van Horn Aviation

8.7.1 Van Horn Aviation Profile

8.7.2 Van Horn Aviation Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 Van Horn Aviation Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 Van Horn Aviation Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Airbus Helicopters

8.8.1 Airbus Helicopters Profile

8.8.2 Airbus Helicopters Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Airbus Helicopters Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Airbus Helicopters Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Carson Helicopters

8.9.1 Carson Helicopters Profile

8.9.2 Carson Helicopters Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Carson Helicopters Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Carson Helicopters Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Helicopter Blades Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Helicopter Blades Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Helicopter Blades Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Helicopter Blades Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Helicopter Blades Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Helicopter Blades Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Helicopter Blades Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Helicopter Blades Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Helicopter Blades by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Helicopter Blades Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Helicopter Blades Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Helicopter Blades Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Helicopter Blades Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Helicopter Blades Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Helicopter Blades Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Helicopter Blades Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Helicopter Blades Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Helicopter Blades Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Helicopter Blades Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Helicopter Blades by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Helicopter Blades Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Helicopter Blades Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Helicopter Blades Market PEST Analysis

….. continued

