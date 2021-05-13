Global Automotive Rear View Mirrors Industry Video Switcher Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The report covers market size status and forecast, value chain analysis, market segmentation of Top countries in Major Regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa, by type, application and marketing channel. In addition, the report focuses on the driving factors, restraints, opportunities and PEST analysis of major regions.

Major Companies Covered

MEKRA Lang

Samvardhana Motherson

Gentex

Ningbo Joyson Electronic

Ichikoh

Ficosa

MAGNA

Changchun FAWAY Automobile Components

Murakami Kaimeido

Tokai Rika

Major Types Covered

Exterior Mirrors

Interior Mirrors

Major Applications Covered

Passeger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Top Countries Data Covered in This Report

United States

Canada

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Turkey

Switzerland

Sweden

Poland

Belgium

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

…

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Definition of the Market

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segment by Type, Application and Marketing Channel

1.3.2 Major Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Mid East & Africa)

1.4 Years Considered for the Study (2014-2026)

1.5 Currency Considered (U.S. Dollar)

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Key Findings of the Study

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Driving Factors for this Market

3.2 Factors Challenging the Market

3.3 Opportunities of the Global Automotive Rear View Mirrors Market (Regions, Growing/Emerging Downstream Market Analysis)

3.4 Technological and Market Developments in the Automotive Rear View Mirrors Market

3.5 Industry News by Region

3.6 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

3.7 Market Investment Scenario Strategic Recommendations Analysis

4 Value Chain of the Automotive Rear View Mirrors Market

4.1 Value Chain Status

4.2 Upstream Raw Material Analysis

4.3 Midstream Major Company Analysis (by Manufacturing Base, by Product Type)

4.4 Distributors/Traders

4.5 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

5 Global Automotive Rear View Mirrors Market-Segmentation by Type

5.1 Exterior Mirrors

5.2 Interior Mirrors

6 Global Automotive Rear View Mirrors Market-Segmentation by Application

6.1 Passeger Vehicles

6.2 Commercial Vehicles

7 Global Automotive Rear View Mirrors Market-Segmentation by Marketing Channel

7.1 Traditional Marketing Channel (Offline)

7.2 Online Channel

8 Competitive Intelligence – Company Profiles

8.1 MEKRA Lang

8.1.1 MEKRA Lang Profile

8.1.2 MEKRA Lang Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.1.3 MEKRA Lang Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.1.4 MEKRA Lang Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.2 Samvardhana Motherson

8.2.1 Samvardhana Motherson Profile

8.2.2 Samvardhana Motherson Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.2.3 Samvardhana Motherson Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.2.4 Samvardhana Motherson Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.3 Gentex

8.3.1 Gentex Profile

8.3.2 Gentex Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.3.3 Gentex Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.3.4 Gentex Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.4 Ningbo Joyson Electronic

8.4.1 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Profile

8.4.2 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.4.3 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.4.4 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.5 Ichikoh

8.5.1 Ichikoh Profile

8.5.2 Ichikoh Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.5.3 Ichikoh Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.5.4 Ichikoh Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.6 Ficosa

8.6.1 Ficosa Profile

8.6.2 Ficosa Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.6.3 Ficosa Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.6.4 Ficosa Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.7 MAGNA

8.7.1 MAGNA Profile

8.7.2 MAGNA Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.7.3 MAGNA Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.7.4 MAGNA Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.8 Changchun FAWAY Automobile Components

8.8.1 Changchun FAWAY Automobile Components Profile

8.8.2 Changchun FAWAY Automobile Components Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.8.3 Changchun FAWAY Automobile Components Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.8.4 Changchun FAWAY Automobile Components Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.9 Murakami Kaimeido

8.9.1 Murakami Kaimeido Profile

8.9.2 Murakami Kaimeido Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.9.3 Murakami Kaimeido Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.9.4 Murakami Kaimeido Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

8.10 Tokai Rika

8.10.1 Tokai Rika Profile

8.10.2 Tokai Rika Sales, Growth Rate and Global Market Share from 2014-2019E

8.10.3 Tokai Rika Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements Analysis

8.10.4 Tokai Rika Business Overview/Recent Development/Acquisitions

9 Global Automotive Rear View Mirrors Market-Segmentation by Geography

10 North America

10.1 North America Automotive Rear View Mirrors Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.2 North America Automotive Rear View Mirrors Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.3 North America Automotive Rear View Mirrors Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.4 North America Automotive Rear View Mirrors Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

10.5 North America Automotive Rear View Mirrors Import and Export from 2014-2019E

10.6 North America Automotive Rear View Mirrors Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

10.7 North America Automotive Rear View Mirrors Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

10.8 North America Automotive Rear View Mirrors by Country (United States, Canada)

10.8.1 North America Automotive Rear View Mirrors Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

10.8.2 North America Automotive Rear View Mirrors Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

10.9 North America Automotive Rear View Mirrors Market PEST Analysis

11 Europe

11.1 Europe Automotive Rear View Mirrors Production, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin (%) and Gross Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.2 Europe Automotive Rear View Mirrors Consumption, Terminal Price, Consumption Value and Channel Margin Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.3 Europe Automotive Rear View Mirrors Production Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.4 Europe Automotive Rear View Mirrors Consumption Analysis from 2014-2019E

11.5 Europe Automotive Rear View Mirrors Import and Export from 2014-2019E

11.6 Europe Automotive Rear View Mirrors Value, Production and Market Share by Type (2014-2019E)

11.7 Europe Automotive Rear View Mirrors Consumption, Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019E)

11.8 Europe Automotive Rear View Mirrors by Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium)

11.8.1 Europe Automotive Rear View Mirrors Sales by Country (2014-2019E)

11.8.2 Europe Automotive Rear View Mirrors Consumption Value by Country (2014-2019E)

11.9 Europe Automotive Rear View Mirrors Market PEST Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific

….. continued

