Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.18 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements and increasing geriatric population in countries in the region are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, A&D Company, Ltd., Welch Allyn, SunTech Medical, Inc., American Diagnostic Corp., Withings, Briggs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, and Kaz Inc.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Sphygmomanometer

Digital Blood Pressure Monitor

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor

Instruments & Accessories

Transducers

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Air pressure-based

Digital

Aneroid

Sensor-Based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2028?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Definition

1.2. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Research Scope

1.3. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Methodology

1.4. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028

Chapter 3. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…