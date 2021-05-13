COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles market covered in Chapter 12:

WiTricity

Evatran

Plugless Power

Zonecharge

Elix

ZXNE

Bombardier

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug – In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Household

Commercial

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles

3.3 Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles

3.4 Market Distributors of Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Market, by Type

4.1 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Value and Growth Rate of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

4.3.2 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Value and Growth Rate of Plug – In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

4.3.3 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Household (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial (2015-2020)

6 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Wireless Charging Market for Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

