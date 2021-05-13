Bioremediation Market Worldwide Share, Recent Trends, Business Overview, Application, Types, Future Growth and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

The global Bioremediation Market will be worth USD 334.70 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid growth in the quantity of hazardous wastes and to complement that, remediation of these wastes is becoming a major concern throughout the world. To emphasize on monitoring and tackling the contamination issues to secure the future generations from resource scarcity, governments of the developed as well as the developing economies are analyzing the pros and cons on bioremediation techniques.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In April 2020, Gaia KlÄ“n, LLC, based out of North Carolina and owned by Delaware, came into an agreement with Capetown based Mavu Bio, to revolutionize the bioremediation industry with top of the line environment friendly products. The R&D is on its breakthrough to a proprietary product containing microorganisms that has natural cleaning capabilities.

Currently, the adoption of the products equipped with in situ bioremediation technology is significantly higher than that of ex situ bioremediation technology because of the economic benefits it has. This trend is expected to continue over the forecasted span. Majority of the extensively deployed in situ bioremediation technologies include natural attenuation, composting, bio slurping and venting, and microbe-assisted phytoremediation.

The increasing number of government initiatives to support the on-going R&D activities by various private and public bodies are anticipated to significantly boost the development of the services associated with the bioremediation market on a global scale. For example, in March 2019, the government of India initiated the Environmental Biotechnology program, which primarily focuses on helping the R&D activities within the bioremediation sphere. Although soil remediation and waste water treatment are anticipated to remain the prominent service types, the rising demand for degradation of dyes from the textile industry is likely to account for the accelerating development of phytoremediation treatment processes.

Key participants Probiosphere, Sarva Bio Remed, LLC, Altogen Labs, Aquatech International LLC, InSitu Remediation Services Limited, Regenesis, Ivey International, Inc., Drylet LLC, Sumas Remediation Services, Inc., and Xylem, Inc among others.

The Bioremediation market in the North American region held the highest market share in 2019 and is likely to continue its dominance over the coming years. The Asia-Pacific region is also estimated to consider a significant market share and in anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecasted period because of the growing urbanization coupled with increased consumption of oil and gas across various industries in the region.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Phytoremediation

Biostimulation

Bioaugmentation

Bioreactors

Fungal Remediation

Land-Based Treatments

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Soil Remediation

Wastewater Remediation

Oilfield Remediation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

