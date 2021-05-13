COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Refinish Coatings industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Refinish Coatings market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Refinish Coatings market covered in Chapter 12:

Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coatings Systems

PPG Industries Inc.

AkzoNobel N.V.

BASF SE

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Refinish Coatings market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Primer

Body Fillers

Basecoat

Others (activators, thinners)

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Refinish Coatings market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Vehicles aged less than 5 years

Vehicles between 5-10 years

Vehicles more than 10 years

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Automotive Refinish Coatings Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Refinish Coatings

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Refinish Coatings industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Refinish Coatings Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Refinish Coatings Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Refinish Coatings

3.3 Automotive Refinish Coatings Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Refinish Coatings

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Refinish Coatings

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Refinish Coatings

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Refinish Coatings Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Value and Growth Rate of Primer

4.3.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Value and Growth Rate of Body Fillers

4.3.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Value and Growth Rate of Basecoat

4.3.4 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Value and Growth Rate of Others (activators, thinners)

4.4 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Consumption and Growth Rate of Vehicles aged less than 5 years (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Consumption and Growth Rate of Vehicles between 5-10 years (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Consumption and Growth Rate of Vehicles more than 10 years (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Refinish Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Refinish Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Refinish Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Refinish Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Refinish Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Refinish Coatings Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Refinish Coatings Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Refinish Coatings Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Refinish Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Refinish Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Refinish Coatings Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

