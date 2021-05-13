Global Higher End Bicycle Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The Higher End Bicycle market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Higher End Bicycle industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Higher End Bicycle market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Higher End Bicycle market covered in Chapter 12:

Samchuly Bicycle

Marin Bikes

Pinerello

Merida

Dahon

Giant Bicycle

Derby Cycle

Look

Cervelo

Specialized Bicycle Components

Campanolo

Trek Bicycle

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Higher End Bicycle market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Hybrid Bikes

Mountain Bikes

Road Bikes

Track Bikes

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Higher End Bicycle market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Specialty Bicycle

Sporting Goods Retailers

Department Stores and Hypermarkets

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Higher End Bicycle Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Higher End Bicycle

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Higher End Bicycle industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Higher End Bicycle Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Higher End Bicycle Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Higher End Bicycle Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Higher End Bicycle Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Higher End Bicycle Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Higher End Bicycle Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Higher End Bicycle

3.3 Higher End Bicycle Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Higher End Bicycle

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Higher End Bicycle

3.4 Market Distributors of Higher End Bicycle

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Higher End Bicycle Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Higher End Bicycle Market, by Type

4.1 Global Higher End Bicycle Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Higher End Bicycle Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Higher End Bicycle Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Higher End Bicycle Value and Growth Rate of Hybrid Bikes

4.3.2 Global Higher End Bicycle Value and Growth Rate of Mountain Bikes

4.3.3 Global Higher End Bicycle Value and Growth Rate of Road Bikes

4.3.4 Global Higher End Bicycle Value and Growth Rate of Track Bikes

4.4 Global Higher End Bicycle Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Higher End Bicycle Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Higher End Bicycle Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Higher End Bicycle Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Higher End Bicycle Consumption and Growth Rate of Specialty Bicycle (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Higher End Bicycle Consumption and Growth Rate of Sporting Goods Retailers (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Higher End Bicycle Consumption and Growth Rate of Department Stores and Hypermarkets (2015-2020)

6 Global Higher End Bicycle Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Higher End Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Higher End Bicycle Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Higher End Bicycle Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Higher End Bicycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Higher End Bicycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Higher End Bicycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Higher End Bicycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Higher End Bicycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Higher End Bicycle Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Higher End Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Higher End Bicycle Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Higher End Bicycle Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Higher End Bicycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Higher End Bicycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Higher End Bicycle Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Higher End Bicycle Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

….continued

