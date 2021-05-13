Global Automotive High Strength Steel Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Advanced high-strength steels are complex sophisticated materials containing multiphase microstructures and chemical compositions resulting from precisely controlled cooling and heating processes. These steels possess yield strength of 550 MPa and tensile strength of 780 MPa. They offer high strength and optimized formability, which allows weight reduction and design freedom for various types of crash components and structural reinforcements.

The Automotive High Strength Steel market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive High Strength Steel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive High Strength Steel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive High Strength Steel market covered in Chapter 12:

SSAB

Voestalpine AG

AK Steel Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

ThyssenKrupp AG

Ansteel Group Corporation

ArcelorMittal S.A.

POSCO Co., Ltd

Nucor Corporation

Tata Steel

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive High Strength Steel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

High strength low alloy (HSLs) steel

Dual Phase (DP)

Transformation Inducted Plasticity (TRIP)

Bake Hardenable (BH)

Martensitic

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive High Strength Steel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Automotive

Construction

Mining Machinery

Aviation & Marine

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

