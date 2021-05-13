Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors market covered in Chapter 4:

Infineon

Denso

Delphi

Panasonic

Melexis

Tung Thih Electronic

Kionix

Bosch

Continental

Freescale Semiconductors

CTS Corporation

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Hella

Micronas

BorgWarner

Mando

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Battery Sensors

Fuel Sensors

Others

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Battery Sensors

1.5.3 Fuel Sensors

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Car

1.6.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

1.7 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Infineon

4.1.1 Infineon Basic Information

4.1.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Infineon Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Infineon Business Overview

4.2 Denso

4.2.1 Denso Basic Information

4.2.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Denso Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Denso Business Overview

4.3 Delphi

4.3.1 Delphi Basic Information

4.3.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Delphi Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Delphi Business Overview

4.4 Panasonic

4.4.1 Panasonic Basic Information

4.4.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Panasonic Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Panasonic Business Overview

4.5 Melexis

4.5.1 Melexis Basic Information

4.5.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 Melexis Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 Melexis Business Overview

4.6 Tung Thih Electronic

4.6.1 Tung Thih Electronic Basic Information

4.6.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Tung Thih Electronic Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Tung Thih Electronic Business Overview

4.7 Kionix

4.7.1 Kionix Basic Information

4.7.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 Kionix Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 Kionix Business Overview

4.8 Bosch

4.8.1 Bosch Basic Information

4.8.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Bosch Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Bosch Business Overview

4.9 Continental

4.9.1 Continental Basic Information

4.9.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Continental Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Continental Business Overview

4.10 Freescale Semiconductors

4.10.1 Freescale Semiconductors Basic Information

4.10.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 Freescale Semiconductors Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 Freescale Semiconductors Business Overview

4.11 CTS Corporation

4.11.1 CTS Corporation Basic Information

4.11.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 CTS Corporation Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 CTS Corporation Business Overview

4.12 Flexpoint Sensor Systems

4.12.1 Flexpoint Sensor Systems Basic Information

4.12.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Flexpoint Sensor Systems Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Flexpoint Sensor Systems Business Overview

4.13 Hella

4.13.1 Hella Basic Information

4.13.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Hella Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Hella Business Overview

4.14 Micronas

4.14.1 Micronas Basic Information

4.14.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Micronas Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Micronas Business Overview

4.15 BorgWarner

4.15.1 BorgWarner Basic Information

4.15.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 BorgWarner Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 BorgWarner Business Overview

4.16 Mando

4.16.1 Mando Basic Information

4.16.2 Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Mando Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Mando Business Overview

5 Global Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Light-Vehicle Powertrain Sensors Market Under COVID-19

..continued

