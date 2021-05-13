Global Automotive Filters Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

An air filter helps in cleaning the air that enters the engine for combustion. Fuel filter helps in cleaning the fuel that enters in engine for combustion. The cabin air filter is typically a pleated-paper filter that is placed in the outside-air intake for the vehicle’s passenger compartment. Some of these filters are rectangular and similar in shape to the combustion air filter. Others are uniquely shaped to fit the available space of particular vehicles’ outside-air intakes.

The Automotive Filters market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Filters industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Filters market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Filters market covered in Chapter 12:

Sogefi S.p.A.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ACDelco, Inc.

DENSO Corporation

K&N Engineering

Valeo S.A

MANN+HUMMEL

MAHLE GmbH

Hengst SE

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Filters market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Air

Fuel

Oil

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Filters market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Filters Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Filters

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Filters industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Filters Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Filters Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Filters Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Filters Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Filters Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Filters Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Filters

3.3 Automotive Filters Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Filters

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Filters

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Filters

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Filters Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Filters Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Filters Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Filters Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Filters Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Filters Value and Growth Rate of Air

4.3.2 Global Automotive Filters Value and Growth Rate of Fuel

4.3.3 Global Automotive Filters Value and Growth Rate of Oil

4.3.4 Global Automotive Filters Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Automotive Filters Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Filters Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Filters Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Filters Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Filters Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger Cars (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Filters Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial Vehicles (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Filters Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Filters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Filters Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Filters Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Filters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Filters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Filters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Filters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Filters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Filters Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Automotive Filters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Automotive Filters Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Filters Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Automotive Filters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Automotive Filters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Automotive Filters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Automotive Filters Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Automotive Filters Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Filters Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Filters Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.3 Germany Automotive Filters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.4 UK Automotive Filters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.5 France Automotive Filters Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….continued

