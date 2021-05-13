COVID-19 Outbreak-Global ADAS Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the ADAS industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The ADAS market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global ADAS market covered in Chapter 12:

Hyundai Mobis

Valeo

Tass International

Gentex Corporation

Ficosa International S.A.

Autoliv Inc

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Hitachi Ltd

Mando Corp.

Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

Freescale Semiconductor Inc.

Denso Corporation

Mobileye NV

Magna International

Infineon Technologies AG

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Continental Ag

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Texas Instruments Inc.

Elektrobit Corporation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the ADAS market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Blind Spot Detection System

Park assistance

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Adaptive Front Lights

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the ADAS market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Passenger car

Commercial vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 ADAS Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of ADAS

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the ADAS industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global ADAS Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global ADAS Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global ADAS Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global ADAS Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on ADAS Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of ADAS Analysis

3.2 Major Players of ADAS

3.3 ADAS Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of ADAS

3.3.3 Labor Cost of ADAS

3.4 Market Distributors of ADAS

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of ADAS Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global ADAS Market, by Type

4.1 Global ADAS Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global ADAS Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global ADAS Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global ADAS Value and Growth Rate of Adaptive Cruise Control

4.3.2 Global ADAS Value and Growth Rate of Blind Spot Detection System

4.3.3 Global ADAS Value and Growth Rate of Park assistance

4.3.4 Global ADAS Value and Growth Rate of Lane Departure Warning System

4.3.5 Global ADAS Value and Growth Rate of Tire Pressure Monitoring System

4.3.6 Global ADAS Value and Growth Rate of Autonomous Emergency Braking

4.3.7 Global ADAS Value and Growth Rate of Adaptive Front Lights

4.3.8 Global ADAS Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global ADAS Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 ADAS Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global ADAS Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global ADAS Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global ADAS Consumption and Growth Rate of Passenger car (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global ADAS Consumption and Growth Rate of Commercial vehicle (2015-2020)

…continued

