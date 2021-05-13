COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automotive Exhaust System Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Automotive Exhaust System is usually piping used to guide reaction exhaust gases away from a controlled combustion inside an engine or stove. The entire system conveys burnt gases from the engine and includes one or more exhaust pipes.
The Automotive Exhaust System market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.
Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.
In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Exhaust System industry.
Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.
In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.
The Automotive Exhaust System market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:
Key players in the global Automotive Exhaust System market covered in Chapter 12:
FUTABA
HITER
Catar
TENNECO
Yutaka Giken
SANGO
Wanxiang
Faurecia
BOYSEN
AIRUI
BENTELER
Eberspacher
In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Exhaust System market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:
Manifold
Downpipe
Catalytic Converter
Muffler
Tailpipe
Sensor
In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Exhaust System market from 2015 to 2025 covers:
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Passenger Vehicle
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:
North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
India
Southeast Asia
Others
Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Nigeria
South Africa
Others
South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)
Brazil
Argentina
Columbia
Chile
Others
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Automotive Exhaust System Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Automotive Exhaust System
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Exhaust System industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automotive Exhaust System Market Size, 2015 – 2020
2.1.2 Global Automotive Exhaust System Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020
2.1.3 Global Automotive Exhaust System Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020
2.1.4 Global Automotive Exhaust System Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025
2.2 Business Environment Analysis
2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview
2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Exhaust System Industry Development
3 Industry Chain Analysis
3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Exhaust System Analysis
3.2 Major Players of Automotive Exhaust System
3.3 Automotive Exhaust System Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis
3.3.1 Production Process Analysis
3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Exhaust System
3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Exhaust System
3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Exhaust System
3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Exhaust System Analysis
3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain
3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time
3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally
…continued
