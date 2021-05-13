Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

In the automotive industry, alloy wheels are wheels that are made from an alloy of aluminium or magnesium. Although steel, the most common material used in wheel production, is an alloy of iron and carbon, the term “alloy wheel” is usually reserved for wheels made from nonferrous alloys.

The Automotive Aluminum Wheel market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Aluminum Wheel industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Aluminum Wheel market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Aluminum Wheel market covered in Chapter 12:

Alcoa

Jinfei

Nordwheel

Ronal Group

Xinfa

UNITED WHEELS GROUP

Inovit Inc

PROTECH WHEEL

Wanfeng

Enkei Wheels India Ltd

China Wheel

Superior

BORBET GmbH

Hongxin

Accuride Corporation

CMWA

ACME

CFW

Gemsy

Maxion Wheels

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Aluminum Wheel market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

One Piece Wheel

Two Piece Wheel

Three Piece Wheel

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Aluminum Wheel market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Aluminum Wheel

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Aluminum Wheel industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Aluminum Wheel Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Aluminum Wheel Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Aluminum Wheel

3.3 Automotive Aluminum Wheel Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Aluminum Wheel

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Aluminum Wheel

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Aluminum Wheel

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Aluminum Wheel Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Value and Growth Rate of One Piece Wheel

4.3.2 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Value and Growth Rate of Two Piece Wheel

4.3.3 Global Automotive Aluminum Wheel Value and

….continued

