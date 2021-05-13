Directed Energy Weapons Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Statistics, Drivers, Demand, Key Companies by 2027

The Global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market is forecasted to be worth USD 93.20 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is remarkably being driven by the factors such as increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to destroy or damage the rockets, drones, mortar-launched explosives and any other aerial threats, higher investment in the military bodies & defense intelligence sectors, and technological development in the laser-based target focused weapons.

Additionally, growing incidences in the cross-border conflicts, asymmetry in the warfare, higher inclination for the forthcoming combat preparation, and broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology & updating them into the futuristic ones are some of the subordinate reasons behind the tremendous growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

The defense exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of directed energy weapons (DEW). The growing interest in countering the weaponry actions & drones or UAV information carriers sent from the rivals are broadening the market outreach. The Defense sub-segment in the application segment had 78.6% market share in the year 2019.

North America owing to its leading investment in the defense & homeland security budgets, especially in the United States, and higher development in the information technology & microelectronics industry, is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

Key players in the market The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market on the basis of Type of Weapons Systems, Application, End-Users, Product, and Region:

Type of Weapons Systems Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Laser Fiber Laser Free Electron Laser Solid-state Laser Chemical Laser High-Power Microwave (HPM) High-Power Sonic (HPS) Particle Beam

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Defense Homeland Security

End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Marine-based Land Vehicles Airborne Gun Shot

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Lethal Non-lethal

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Up To 100 KW More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Up To 100 meters More Than 100 Meters



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Directed Energy Weapons market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Factors influencing market remuneration:

The global Directed Energy Weapons market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Directed Energy Weapons market

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on homeland security

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric warfare and interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of the directed energy weapons to destroy or damage the rockets, drones, mortar-launched explosives

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) Market By Type of Weapons Systems Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Thousand Units)

5.1. Type of Weapons Systems Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Laser

5.1.1.1. Fiber Laser

5.1.1.2. Free Electron Laser

5.1.1.3. Solid-state Laser

5.1.1.4. Chemical Laser

5.1.2. High-Power Microwave (HPM)

5.1.3. High-Power Sonic (HPS)

5.1.4. Particle Beam

CONTINUED…!

