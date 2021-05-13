Dietary Supplements Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global Dietary Supplements Market is forecasted to be worth USD 235.87 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for supplements in the sports nutrition industry. Besides, the increasing incidence of malnutrition of infants in developing countries is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market players. The emergence of e-commerce portals worldwide is most likely to fuel the sales of the products.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the growing awareness of healthy food consumption and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2019, Nestle S.A. acquired Persona Personalized Nutrition Company in order to expand its services globally and to remain competitive in the growing industry.

Vitamins held the largest market share of 33.5% in the year 2019 as they are extensively used by the athletes and working professionals in the form of liquids, powder, and multivitamin tablets.

Based on the End User, Adults are the major consumer of dietary supplements due to the growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of obesity.

Based on the form, tablets are the most commonly used form of dietary supplements due to their easy packaging techniques and extended shelf life.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Nestle S.A., GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Glanbia, Bayer AG, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceutiques, Pfizer, and Archer Daniels Midland, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Dietary Supplements Market on the basis of Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End User, Application, Form, and region:

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Minerals Vitamins Herbal Supplements Omega fatty acids Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates Protein & Amino acids Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Online Channels Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Pharmacies & Drug Stores Others

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Geriatric Infants Adults Children Pregnant Women

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bone & Joint Health Energy & Weight management Diabetes Immunity Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Capsules Liquids Powders Tablets Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Dietary Supplements market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Dietary Supplements Market:

The comprehensive global Dietary Supplements market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing rangeof products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

