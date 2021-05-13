Smart Glass Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

The global Smart Glass Market is projected to reach USD 13.19 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The usage of smart glass is ideal for aviation, automobile and the other transportation applications requiring heat and glare management. Throughout the automotive sector, smart glass is employed in applications like windows, rearview mirrors, sunroofs, and windshields. Smart glass provides protection from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays by reducing glare, assists in heat management within vehicles, as well as reduce energy consumption, making the vehicle efficient all throughout.

The transportation application is anticipated to have the largest share of the smart glass market throughout forecasted period, as several automobile makers are incorporating smart glass materials in their vehicle to get benefited from its remote access capability, dynamic light emission adjustment properties and antiglare property.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In November 2018, View Dynamic Glass, a US-based smart glass company, received one of the biggest VC investments of USD 1.1 billion from SoftBank Vision Fund. This is to manufacture “dynamic” glass windows that can change the tint to let in the right amount of natural light without obstructing views.

The electrochromic smart glass technology dominated the market in 2019. The electrochromic technology has been utilized in rearview mirrors across the automotive sector. With the recent advancements, it is additionally found suitable for windows as well as sunroofs. Although the electrochromic smart window technology isn’t used in abundance within the design or building applications, it’s expected to revolutionize the design sector in the upcoming years, accounting for a prominent share of the market by 2025. Commercial building especially corporate and government bodies are expected to be early adopters of the electrochromic technology.

Key participants include Gentex Corporation, AGC Inc., NSG Group, Saint-Gobain, View Inc., AGP Americas, Smartglass International, Polytronix, Hitachi Chemicals, SPD Control Systems, Innovative Glass Corp, Fuyao Glass, TaiwanGlass Group and Central Glass. among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Smart Glasses Market on the technology, application and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrochromic PDLC SPD Thermochromic Photochromic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Architectural Transportation Consumer Electronics Power Generation Others



Regional segmentation of the report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis of the Smart Glass market to offer a better understanding of the key features such as production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and presence of key players in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Smart Glass Market:

The comprehensive global Smart Glass market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing rangeof products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Techniques

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Smart Glass Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Smart Glass Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing demand for smart glass-based products

4.2.2.2. Increasing adoption of smart glasses in the transportation sector

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Acquisition costs of smart glass solutions are high

4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness, patents and adequate technical expertise

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Glass Market By Technology Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Electrochromic

5.1.2. PDLC

5.1.3. SPD

5.1.4. Thermochromic

5.1.5. Photochromic

READ MORE…!

