Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Share Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak, how the Automobile Engine Valve Industry will develop is also analyzed in detail in Chapter 1.7 of the report.

In Chapter 2.4, we analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19.

In Chapter 3.5, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets.

In Chapters 6 to 10 of the report, we analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

In chapter 13.5, the impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

A holistic study of the market is made by considering a variety of factors, from demographics conditions and business cycles in a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and the competitive landscape of major players.

Key players in the global Automobile Engine Valve market covered in Chapter 4:

Tongcheng

Yangzhou Guanghui

Xin Yue

Asian

JinQingLong

Eaton

SINUS

Ferrea

Wode Valve

SSV

ShengChi

Worldwide Auto

Nittan

Burg

Federal-Mogul

Fuji Oozx

Rane

Tyen Machinery

Mahle

Dengyun Auto-parts

AnFu

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Automobile Engine Valve market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Gasoline Engine Valve

Diesel Engine Valve

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Automobile Engine Valve market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Regulatory Scenario by Region/Country

1.4 Market Investment Scenario Strategic

1.5 Market Analysis by Type

1.5.1 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Share by Type (2020-2026)

1.5.2 Gasoline Engine Valve

1.5.3 Diesel Engine Valve

1.6 Market by Application

1.6.1 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.6.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.6.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.7 Automobile Engine Valve Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

1.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

1.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automobile Engine Valve Industry Development

2. Global Market Growth Trends

2.1 Industry Trends

2.1.1 SWOT Analysis

2.1.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.2 Potential Market and Growth Potential Analysis

2.3 Industry News and Policies by Regions

2.3.1 Industry News

2.3.2 Industry Policies

2.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3 Value Chain of Automobile Engine Valve Market

3.1 Value Chain Status

3.2 Automobile Engine Valve Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.2.1 Production Process Analysis

3.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automobile Engine Valve

3.2.3 Labor Cost of Automobile Engine Valve

3.2.3.1 Labor Cost of Automobile Engine Valve Under COVID-19

3.3 Sales and Marketing Model Analysis

3.4 Downstream Major Customer Analysis (by Region)

3.5 Value Chain Status Under COVID-19

4 Players Profiles

4.1 Tongcheng

4.1.1 Tongcheng Basic Information

4.1.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.1.3 Tongcheng Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Tongcheng Business Overview

4.2 Yangzhou Guanghui

4.2.1 Yangzhou Guanghui Basic Information

4.2.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.2.3 Yangzhou Guanghui Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.2.4 Yangzhou Guanghui Business Overview

4.3 Xin Yue

4.3.1 Xin Yue Basic Information

4.3.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.3.3 Xin Yue Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.3.4 Xin Yue Business Overview

4.4 Asian

4.4.1 Asian Basic Information

4.4.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.4.3 Asian Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.4.4 Asian Business Overview

4.5 JinQingLong

4.5.1 JinQingLong Basic Information

4.5.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.5.3 JinQingLong Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.5.4 JinQingLong Business Overview

4.6 Eaton

4.6.1 Eaton Basic Information

4.6.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.6.3 Eaton Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.6.4 Eaton Business Overview

4.7 SINUS

4.7.1 SINUS Basic Information

4.7.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.7.3 SINUS Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.7.4 SINUS Business Overview

4.8 Ferrea

4.8.1 Ferrea Basic Information

4.8.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.8.3 Ferrea Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.8.4 Ferrea Business Overview

4.9 Wode Valve

4.9.1 Wode Valve Basic Information

4.9.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.9.3 Wode Valve Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.9.4 Wode Valve Business Overview

4.10 SSV

4.10.1 SSV Basic Information

4.10.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.10.3 SSV Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.10.4 SSV Business Overview

4.11 ShengChi

4.11.1 ShengChi Basic Information

4.11.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.11.3 ShengChi Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.11.4 ShengChi Business Overview

4.12 Worldwide Auto

4.12.1 Worldwide Auto Basic Information

4.12.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.12.3 Worldwide Auto Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.12.4 Worldwide Auto Business Overview

4.13 Nittan

4.13.1 Nittan Basic Information

4.13.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.13.3 Nittan Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.13.4 Nittan Business Overview

4.14 Burg

4.14.1 Burg Basic Information

4.14.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.14.3 Burg Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.14.4 Burg Business Overview

4.15 Federal-Mogul

4.15.1 Federal-Mogul Basic Information

4.15.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.15.3 Federal-Mogul Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.15.4 Federal-Mogul Business Overview

4.16 Fuji Oozx

4.16.1 Fuji Oozx Basic Information

4.16.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.16.3 Fuji Oozx Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.16.4 Fuji Oozx Business Overview

4.17 Rane

4.17.1 Rane Basic Information

4.17.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.17.3 Rane Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.17.4 Rane Business Overview

4.18 Tyen Machinery

4.18.1 Tyen Machinery Basic Information

4.18.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.18.3 Tyen Machinery Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.18.4 Tyen Machinery Business Overview

4.19 Mahle

4.19.1 Mahle Basic Information

4.19.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.19.3 Mahle Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.19.4 Mahle Business Overview

4.20 Dengyun Auto-parts

4.20.1 Dengyun Auto-parts Basic Information

4.20.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.20.3 Dengyun Auto-parts Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.20.4 Dengyun Auto-parts Business Overview

4.21 AnFu

4.21.1 AnFu Basic Information

4.21.2 Automobile Engine Valve Product Profiles, Application and Specification

4.21.3 AnFu Automobile Engine Valve Market Performance (2015-2020)

4.21.4 AnFu Business Overview

5 Global Automobile Engine Valve Market Analysis by Regions

5.1 Global Automobile Engine Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

5.1.1 Global Automobile Engine Valve Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automobile Engine Valve Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Asia-Pacific Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.5 Middle East and Africa Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.6 South America Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 North America Automobile Engine Valve Market Analysis by Countries

6.1 North America Automobile Engine Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 North America Automobile Engine Valve Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.2 North America Automobile Engine Valve Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.1.3 North America Automobile Engine Valve Market Under COVID-19

6.2 United States Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.2.1 United States Automobile Engine Valve Market Under COVID-19

6.3 Canada Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Mexico Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automobile Engine Valve Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 Europe Automobile Engine Valve Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Automobile Engine Valve Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Automobile Engine Valve Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.3 Europe Automobile Engine Valve Market Under COVID-19

7.2 Germany Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.2.1 Germany Automobile Engine Valve Market Under COVID-19

7.3 UK Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3.1 UK Automobile Engine Valve Market Under COVID-19

7.4 France Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4.1 France Automobile Engine Valve Market Under COVID-19

7.5 Italy Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5.1 Italy Automobile Engine Valve Market Under COVID-19

7.6 Spain Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6.1 Spain Automobile Engine Valve Market Under COVID-19

7.7 Russia Automobile Engine Valve Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7.1 Russia Automobile Engine Valve Market Under COVID-19

..continued

