COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles market covered in Chapter 12:

F-wheel

Hoverzon

Genesis

GT Hover

Tomoloo

Monorover

Razer

Halo Rover

Airwheel

IPS

Segway

Swagtron

Skque

EPIKGO

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Single Wheel

Two Wheel

Three Wheel

Four Wheel

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Commute

Entertainment

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles

3.3 Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles

3.4 Market Distributors of Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Market, by Type

4.1 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Value and Growth Rate of Single Wheel

4.3.2 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Value and Growth Rate of Two Wheel

4.3.3 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Value and Growth Rate of Three Wheel

4.3.4 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Value and Growth Rate of Four Wheel

4.4 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Commute (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Entertainment (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

6 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Self-Balancing Electric Vehicles Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

…continued

