Global Automotive Braking Component Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

An automobile brake system is a series of specialized devices that apply a certain force to certain parts of the car (mainly the wheels) to perform a certain degree of forced braking.

The Automotive Braking Component market revenue was Million USD in 2019, and will reach Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included.

From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Automotive Braking Component industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Automotive Braking Component market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Automotive Braking Component market covered in Chapter 12:

Borg Warner

Hella Pagid GmbH

MAT Holdings, Inc.

Fujitsu Ten Ltd.

Nisshinbo Brake Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Federal Mogul LLC.

AC Delco, Meritor, Inc.

Brakes India

Nissin Kogya Co., Ltd.

FTE Automotive

EXEDY Corporation

Brembo S.p.A

TMD Friction Holdings GmbH

ADVICS CO., LTD.

Hitachi Ltd.

ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd.

Continental AG

Hyundai Mobis

BNA Automotive India Pvt. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO

AISIN SEIKI

Haldex Group

Mando Corporation

Hutchinson SA

Sumitomo Riko Company Ltd.

Knorr Bremse AG

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Automotive Braking Component market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Brake Caliper

Brake Shoe

Brake Pad

Brake Line

Rotor

Others

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Automotive Braking Component market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Braking Component Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Automotive Braking Component

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Automotive Braking Component industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Automotive Braking Component Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Automotive Braking Component Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Automotive Braking Component Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Automotive Braking Component Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Automotive Braking Component Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Automotive Braking Component Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Automotive Braking Component

3.3 Automotive Braking Component Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Automotive Braking Component

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Automotive Braking Component

3.4 Market Distributors of Automotive Braking Component

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Automotive Braking Component Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Automotive Braking Component Market, by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Braking Component Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Braking Component Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Automotive Braking Component Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Automotive Braking Component Value and Growth Rate of Brake Caliper

4.3.2 Global Automotive Braking Component Value and Growth Rate of Brake Shoe

4.3.3 Global Automotive Braking Component Value and Growth Rate of Brake Pad

4.3.4 Global Automotive Braking Component Value and Growth Rate of Brake Line

4.3.5 Global Automotive Braking Component Value and Growth Rate of Rotor

4.3.6 Global Automotive Braking Component Value and Growth Rate of Others

4.4 Global Automotive Braking Component Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Automotive Braking Component Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Braking Component Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Braking Component Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Braking Component Consumption and Growth Rate of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Automotive Braking Component Consumption and Growth Rate of Aftermarket (2015-2020)

6 Global Automotive Braking Component Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Automotive Braking Component Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Automotive Braking Component Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automotive Braking Component Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Automotive Braking Component Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Automotive Braking Component Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Braking Component Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Braking Component Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Automotive Braking Component Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Automotive Braking Component Market Analysis by Countries

….continued

