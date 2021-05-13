COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Lab Automation Industry Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Lab Automation industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Lab Automation market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Lab Automation market covered in Chapter 12:

LabLynx

Hamilton Company

Thermo Fisher

Qiagen

BioMerieux

PerkinElmer

Eppendorf

Biotek Instruments

Becton Dickinson

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

Danaher

Labware

Roche

Tecan Group

LabVantage Solutions

Aurora Biomed

Inpeco

Siemens Healthineers

Brooks Automation

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Lab Automation market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Microplate Readers

Automated Elisa Systems

Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells

Robotic Systems

Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

Software

Other Equipment

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Lab Automation market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology Solutions

Other Applications

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Lab Automation Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Lab Automation

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Lab Automation industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Lab Automation Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Lab Automation Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Lab Automation Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Lab Automation Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Lab Automation Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Lab Automation Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Lab Automation

3.3 Lab Automation Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3.3.1 Production Process Analysis

3.3.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Lab Automation

3.3.3 Labor Cost of Lab Automation

3.4 Market Distributors of Lab Automation

3.5 Major Downstream Buyers of Lab Automation Analysis

3.6 The Impact of Covid-19 From the Perspective of Industry Chain

3.7 Regional Import and Export Controls Will Exist for a Long Time

3.8 Continued downward PMI Spreads Globally

4 Global Lab Automation Market, by Type

4.1 Global Lab Automation Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Lab Automation Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Lab Automation Value and Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

4.3.1 Global Lab Automation Value and Growth Rate of Automated Liquid Handling Systems

4.3.2 Global Lab Automation Value and Growth Rate of Microplate Readers

4.3.3 Global Lab Automation Value and Growth Rate of Automated Elisa Systems

4.3.4 Global Lab Automation Value and Growth Rate of Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

4.3.5 Global Lab Automation Value and Growth Rate of Off-the-shelf Automated Workcells

4.3.6 Global Lab Automation Value and Growth Rate of Robotic Systems

4.3.7 Global Lab Automation Value and Growth Rate of Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems (ASRS)

4.3.8 Global Lab Automation Value and Growth Rate of Software

4.3.9 Global Lab Automation Value and Growth Rate of Other Equipment

4.4 Global Lab Automation Price Analysis by Type (2015-2020)

5 Lab Automation Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Lab Automation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Lab Automation Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

5.3.1 Global Lab Automation Consumption and Growth Rate of Drug Discovery (2015-2020)

5.3.2 Global Lab Automation Consumption and Growth Rate of Clinical Diagnostics (2015-2020)

5.3.3 Global Lab Automation Consumption and Growth Rate of Microbiology Solutions (2015-2020)

5.3.4 Global Lab Automation Consumption and Growth Rate of Other Applications (2015-2020)

6 Global Lab Automation Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Lab Automation Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Lab Automation Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Lab Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Lab Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Lab Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Lab Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Lab Automation Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Lab Automation Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.2.1 North America Lab Automation Sales by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Lab Automation Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.3 United States Lab Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Canada Lab Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 Mexico Lab Automation Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 Europe Lab Automation Market Analysis by Countries

…continued

