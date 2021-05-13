Automotive LiDAR Market Research Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2027

The global Automotive LiDAR Market is expected to reach USD 1,092.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The global Automotive LiDAR market is classified on a product basis, application and end-user. Based on product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. Considering application the market is classified as cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic centers.

North America dominated the market for automotive LiDAR with a 53.9% share in 2019. The mandatory regulations by the government for the installation of safety technologies and the high rate of adoption of advanced technologies will drive the demand of the market.

Key participants include Delphi Automotive PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., First Sensor AG, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Quanergy System Inc., Leddartech Inc., and Innoviz Technologies Ltd., among others.

Image Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2D Image Type

3D-Image Type

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solid-State LiDAR

Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ICE

HEV

PHEV

Battery Electric

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-autonomous vehicle

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bumper & Grill

Headlight & Taillight

Roofs & Upper Pillars

Others (Windscreen, Rear View Mirrors)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Competitiveness:

Owing to the huge demand for the Automotive LiDAR product, key players operating in the market relish on economies of scale. Due to a large number of partnerships and collaborations, the demand for the Automotive LiDAR product has risen at a considerable rate. However, the new entrants in the market are in an effort to increase their partnerships with the OEMs, which will result in an increased market share over the coming years. On the other hand, companies are also investing heavily in interoperability, which is expected to intensify the market competition during the forecast period.

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Automotive LiDAR market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Automotive LiDAR market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Automotive LiDAR market growth worldwide?

