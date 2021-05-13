Polyethylene Furanoate Market Growth, Drivers, Demand, Merger, Acquisition, SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis and Business Opportunities by 2027

The global Polyethylene Furanoate Market will be worth USD 120.1 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for bio-based polymer products across multiple industries like automotive and packaging has been the primary driving factors propelling the market growth on a global scale. Additionally, the consumer as well as environment friendly features of PEF over bio-based PET is expected to stimulate the demand in the future.

Over the recent past, demand for bottles has been increasing significantly because the carbonated soft drink industry is growing rapidly. Although, PET is majorly preferred for the manufacture of bottles globally, yet due to growing environmental concerns, the bottled packaging market is slowly setting its eyes on biobased plastic bottles. Hence, there will be a considerable adoption of PEF regarding bottled packaging applications over the forecasted span.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In June 2019, the Netherlands based Avantium, commercialized its patented YXY branded technology of furanics. With the help of this strategy, the company is trying to produce technologically advanced green fuels in order to scale up the usage of PEF across all the major regions.

The bottle segment is gaining a lot of traction over the recent past and is likely to register a progressive CAGR of 18.1% throughout the forecasted period. This is mainly because packaged drinking services are majorly shifting towards the adoption of PEF because of the friendly characteristics as well as the growing levels of awareness regarding the betterment of the environment.

The films made using PEF material have potentially good odor and gas barrier properties. They have the capability to replace different kinds of plastic resins present in packaging applications. This is likely to stimulate the demand of PEF over the forthcoming years and boost its market growth over the forecasted years.

Key participants include Avantium Technologies B.V., Toyobo Co., Ltd., Sulzer ChemTech., Corbion, Biochem AG, and Swicofil AG. among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Polyethylene Furanoate Market on the application and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bottles Films Fibers Others



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the Global Polyethylene Furanoate Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

