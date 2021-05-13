Tungsten Carbide Industry Trends, Revenue, Size, Analysis, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global Tungsten Carbide Market will be worth USD 27.70 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability. The report further analyses the impact of COVID-19 on the global Tungsten Carbide market and offers a futuristic outlook of the market in the post-COVID-19 world.

The rising demand for industrial machineries across various industries, like aerospace and defense, industrial engineering, transportation, and mining and construction, among others is expected to fuel the demand for tungsten carbide powder in the future. Additionally, with the growing emergence for metals, the requirement to raise their reserve base throughout multiple economies has made the major competitors to increase the expenditure regarding mining related and metal activities.

Key Highlights From The Report.

In February 2020, Switzerland based medical device manufacturer, Clariant Plastics & Coatings Healthcare Polymer Solutions developed a product named Mevopur. The technology utilizes tungsten carbide as a metallic filler in order for it to resist degradation which occurs when exposed to extreme humidity and temperature.

Cemented carbide is forecasted to bring lucrative business to the market and is likely to capture a market valuation of 48.8% by 2027. Tungsten carbide possesses properties such as low wear resistance, low abrasion resistance, high pressure resistance, and durability. Large numbers of manufacturers prefer tungsten carbide due to the unique combination of these characteristics and their cost effectiveness..

Forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%, the mining and construction segment is projected to register a potential growth which can be attributed to the growing number of mining activities across the developing nations Additionally, the automotive segment is also likely to project a significant growth throughout the forecasted period because of the growing usage of tungsten carbide in the manufacturing of automobiles.

Key participants include Sandvik AB, Ceratizit S.A., Nanchang Cemented Carbide Co., Ltd., China Tungsten Online, Kennametal Inc., Eurotungstene and Jiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd. among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Tungsten Carbide Market on the application, end user and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cemented Carbide Coatings Alloys Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace and Defense Automotive Mining and Construction Electronics Others



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Tungsten Carbide business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Tungsten Carbide industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Tungsten Carbide Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-user applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

