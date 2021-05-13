Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Trend, Growth, Size, Forecast, Key Players and Competitive Landscape Research Report by 2027

The global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market is forecasted to be worth USD 3.56 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rising cases of infectious disease all over the globe and the need for the immediate diagnosis will propel market growth. The evolving pathogens and rise in the occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are creating a need for a quick diagnosis of the diseases to stop the spread. Governments all over the world are investing in rapid diagnostic testing kits to increase their rate of testing and prevent any sort of epidemic.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/269

Key Highlights From The Report

Bio-Rad Laboratories, in February 2020, acquired Exact Diagnostics of Fort Worth. The acquisition helped the company gain accessibility to a catalog of molecular quality control products in virology, microbiology, respiratory, transplant vector-borne, and sexually transmitted infections.

The lateral flow assay is among the most popular diagnostic tool that meets the requirement of colorimetric assays. It is an ideal diagnostic test, including features such as easy operation, less time consumption, durable stability, and low cost for the POC test.

Viral Infection is among the most commonly witnessed Infection in primary care. HIV is a major global health issue and has claimed 38 million people by the end of 2019. The surge in this disease has created a dire need for the development of a rapid testing kit.

North America is expected to witness several growth opportunities resulting in an increase in the level of awareness among consumers. The presence of a large number of educational institutes, corporate buildings, hospitals, and also a rise in the self-hygiene among people will significantly impact the industry’s growth.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, BGI Group, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Luminex Corporation, bioMérieux S.A., Hologic, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global infectious disease rapid diagnostic testing market on the basis of product, technology, disease, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Platforms Assays

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA) Real-Time PCR (q-PCR) Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Others

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Bacterial Infection CT/NG HAIs Tuberculosis Others Viral Infection Hepatitis Influenza Virus HPV HIV-AIDS Others Others Infections

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Clinics Hospital Diagnostic Center Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/269

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases

4.2.2.2. Growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Inadequate reimbursements

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Infectious Disease Rapid Diagnostic Testing Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Platforms

5.1.2. Assays

READ MORE…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/infectious-disease-rapid-diagnostic-testing-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.