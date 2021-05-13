Medical Holographic Imaging Market Segmentation, Industry Analysis By Production, Consumption, Revenue And Growth Rate By 2027

The global medical holographic imaging market is projected to be worth USD 4,198.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The report has been developing at a rapid rate and is contributing significantly to the global economy in terms of revenue, growth rate, sales, market share, and size. The Global Medical Holographic Imaging Market report is a comprehensive research document that provides valuable insights to the readers to understand the fundamentals of the Medical Holographic Imaging market.

The holographic imaging technology in the medical and healthcare science domain provides 3D demonstrations of the human anatomy facilitating learning methodologies that are highly effective than the textbook-based graphical illustrations. Zebra Imaging, a leading market player, is involved in creating ZScape, a table-top holographic display system, as a substitute to substitute to human body dissection in case of a dearth of cadavers. The systems aids in the exploration and examination of body parts, such as the cardiovascular or respiratory system.

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2018, Ovizio Imaging Systems announced the signing of a supply chain contract with Celgene Corporation to automate certain engineered T-cell production processes. Celgene would deploy a novel on-line iLine F microscope and the BioConnect system of Ovizio to automate the production process and enhance product control.

A holographic microscope lets the rapid scanning of surfaces and does not require vertical mechanical movement to focus on the subject.

The holographic imaging aids in comprehending and cross-examine the heart’s 3D spatial anatomy and exploring and enhancing the device-tissue interaction throughout the procedure.

The market in Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the increase in R&D activities in the pharmaceutical companies and a growing emphasis on new product development in the upcoming years.

Key participants include Holoxica Limited, Phase Medical Holographic Imaging, RealView Imaging, Zebra Imaging, Mach7 Technologies Limited, Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, Nanolive SA, Eon Reality, zSpace, and EchoPixel, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical holographic imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Holographic Display Microscopes Software Print Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Biomedical Research Medical Education Medical Imaging

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pharmaceutical Companies Research Organizations & Institutes Hospitals & Clinics



The market is spread across several key geographical regions, and the report covers the regional analysis as well as the production, consumption, revenue, and market share in those regions for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, AsiaPacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Summary of the Global Medical Holographic Imaging Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market including risks and opportunities

Details of business strategies and plans undertaken by key market players

Analysis of current and future trends that will affect the growth of the market in the forecast timeline

In-depth analysis of drivers and constraints for better understanding of the market

The report encompasses a detailed forecast for the years 2020-2027.

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Medical Holographic Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Medical Holographic Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of 3D imaging

4.2.2.2. Growing deployment of holographic imaging in medical education

4.2.2.3. Rise in the number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical organizations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with holographic imaging

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Medical Holographic Imaging Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Holographic Display

5.1.2. Microscopes

5.1.3. Software

5.1.4. Print

5.1.5. Others

READ MORE…!

