Molecular Imaging Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2027

The global molecular imaging market is projected to be worth USD 10.71 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The molecular imaging market is observing a rapid growth attributed to the rising occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer. Additionally, detecting cancer at an early stage considerably improved the survival chances and, in turn, drives molecular imaging market demand. Spreading awareness to create a push for early diagnosis of cancer is vital steps accountable for detecting the disease. Detecting probable warning of cancer symptoms and adopting rapid measures is essential for early disease diagnosis.

In July 2019, Bruker Corporation made an announcement about the acquisition of PMOD Technologies LLC, with an emphasis on pharmacokinetic modeling and molecular quantification. The PMOD software finds extensive usage in the analysis of PET studies in cardiology, neurology, and oncology, including research related to molecular imaging.

Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/271

Key Highlights From The Report

MRI offers the benefit of imaging soft body tissue parts that are occasionally hard to view using other types of modalities. MRI is excellent at identifying and locating some cancers. Moreover, an MRI deploying contrast dye is the most appropriate brain and spinal cord tumor molecular imaging technique.

Diagnostics centers are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Diagnostic centers are fitted out with the requisite molecular imaging system and specialist staff, as well as healthcare personnel, for assisting in the process of detecting diseases in individuals displaying specific symptoms.

The molecular imaging market in the North American region held the largest market share in 2019, owing to the high adoption of advanced imaging technologies, a rising incidence of cancer, established healthcare infrastructure, and undertaking of various initiatives to create awareness about chronic diseases.

Key participants include Canon Inc., Digirad Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens Healthineers Inc., Bruker Corporation, Cardinal Health, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Advanced Accelerator Applications, and DDD-Diagnostics A/S, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global molecular imaging market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Positron Emission Tomography Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography Magnetic Resonance Imaging Computed Tomography Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Oncology Cardiovascular Diseases Neurology Respiratory Diseases Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Hospitals & Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic Centers



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Molecular Imaging business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Molecular Imaging industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Buy [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/271

The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Molecular Imaging Market report:

The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share. It offers a detailed account of the end-user applications of the products & services offered by this industry. It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Molecular Imaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Molecular Imaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising occurrence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.3. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive imaging technique

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Molecular Imaging Market By Technology Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Positron Emission Tomography

5.1.2. Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography

5.1.3. Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.1.4. Computed Tomography

5.1.5. Others

Chapter 6. Molecular Imaging Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Oncology

6.1.2. Cardiovascular Diseases

6.1.3. Neurology

6.1.4. Respiratory Diseases

6.1.5. Others

CONTINUED…!

Get a broad analysis of the COVID19 impact on the Molecular Imaging market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-imaging-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report or to inquire about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized accordingly to meet your requirements.