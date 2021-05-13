Ground Defense System Market Competitive Landscape, Size, Demand, Research Methodology, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

The Global Ground Defense System Market is forecasted to be worth USD 68.28 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric warfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.

In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric welfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the ground defense market enforcement.

Key players in the market The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Ground Defense System Market on the basis of Application, End-User, Component, Technology, and Region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Logistics & Transportation Surveillance & Reconnaissance Cyber Security Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Intelligence & Data Warfare Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Military Defense Intelligence Law Enforcement

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) Products Modern Weapons Armored Fighting Vehicle Command and Control System Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Satellite Armored and Unmanned Ground Vehicle Soldier Equipment Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Smart Clothing Vision and Surveillance RFID Communication Devices Others Services Artificial Intelligence Cyber Security Data Transfer Protocol Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the Ground Defense System industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The Ground Defense System market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the Ground Defense System industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the Ground Defense System industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Ground Defense System market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Ground Defense System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Ground Defense System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing emphasis on battlefield technology upgrade

4.2.2.2. Asymmetric welfare interpersonal relationships among countries

4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & information technology

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it

4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Ground Defense System Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Arms & Ammunition

5.1.2. Logistics & Transportation

5.1.3. Surveillance & Reconnaissance

5.1.4. Cyber Security

5.1.5. Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD)

5.1.6. Intelligence & Data Warfare

5.1.7. Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring

5.1.8. Others

READ MORE…!

