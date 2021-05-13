Blockchain Technology Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2027

The global Blockchain Technology Market will be worth USD 111.58 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising adoption of blockchain technology in supply chain management. Blockchain technology help in the flow of information through multiple nodes, and it also helps in back-tracking the origin of the products. The blockchain technology can efficiently handle the tracking of the raw materials and enhance the transparency of the supply system.

In November 2019, Coke One North America (CONA) acquired the blockchain technology of SAP. The acquisition was performed to streamline the supply chain processes between the 70 franchised bottling companies, and it also increased efficiency and transparency of the CONA’s complex production line.

Key Highlights From The Report

The private segment held the largest market share of 46.6% in 2019, as it is more centralized in nature than the public blockchain. Moreover, private blockchain can process faster transactions and are also far more scalable.

Small & Medium enterprises are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 68.0% over the forecast period as more number of startups are adopting blockchain technology.

The Infrastructure segment held the largest market share of the blockchain technology in 2019 due to the increasing demand for the blockchain protocol such as Openchain, Ethereum, BigChainDB, and Hyperledger.

The Banking and Financial Services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the advantages of secure transactions obtained through blockchain technologies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising investments by financial technology (FinTech) firms in emerging economies.

Key participants include AWS, INTEL, IBM, MICROSOFT, HUAWEI, SAP, ORACLE, DIGITAL ASSET HOLDINGS, BLOCKCYPHER, and GUARDTIME, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain Technology Market on the basis of Type, Enterprise size, Provider, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Private Public Hybrid

Enterprise size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Application Middleware Infrastructure

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Banking and Financial services Healthcare and Life sciences Transportation and Logistics Government Retail and eCommerce Others



The research report is an investigative study providing a conclusive view of the Blockchain Technology business sphere by an in-depth segmentation of the market into key applications, types, and regions. These segments are analyzed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Blockchain Technology industry in key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Blockchain Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Blockchain Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing investments in blockchain technology

4.2.2.2. Rising adoption of blockchain in supply chain management

4.2.2.3. Greater transparency achieved through the use of blockchain

4.2.2.4. Low operational cost

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited availability of skilled workforce

4.2.3.2. Regulatory uncertain

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Blockchain Technology Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Private

5.1.2. Public

5.1.3. Hybrid

CONTINUED…!

