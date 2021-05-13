IoT in Agriculture Market Business Scenario Analysis By Global Industry Size, Share, Demand, Segments and Opportunity Assessment till 2027

The global IoT in Agriculture Market will be worth USD 27.22 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of IoT based technologies in greenhouses has made them technologically advanced as they eliminated human-intervention and made the processes more cost-effective. The IoT sensors powered by solar energy help minimize water consumption and monitor the greenhouse state precisely in real-time.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing population worldwide coupled with the increasing demand for food in developing countries. The farmers are trying to enhance agricultural productivity in order to meet the growing demand for food by incorporating IoT based technologies in agricultural practices.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/275

Key Highlights From The Report

In October 2019, Raven Industries announced to acquire majority ownership of the DOT autonomous platform. The acquisition will accelerate the development of precision agricultural technology from semi to fully autonomous solutions.

Hardware held the largest market share of 48.3% in the year 2019 as it enhances crop productivity and quality.

Livestock monitoring is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period. It helps the farmers lower labor costs and prevents the spread of diseases among the cattle.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the growing global population and the increasing requirement for food in the developing countries.

Key participants include Agco Corporation, Deere and Company, GEA Group, Trimble Inc., Agjunction, Raven Industries, Antelliq, Delaval, Ponsse, and CropMetrics LLC, among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT in Agriculture Market on the basis of Offering, Application, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Software Hardware Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Livestock Monitoring Smart Greenhouse Precision Forestry Fish Farm Monitoring Precision Farming Others



Regional analysis provided in the report covers the key regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report offers a country-wise analysis of the IoT in Agriculture industry with respect to the import/export analysis, production and consumption pattern, supply and demand ratio, revenue share, market share and size, and other key aspects.

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/275

Some Fundamental Market Parameters Elucidated in the Report:

Market dynamics: The IoT in Agriculture market report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities over the next few years and further estimates revenue build-up over the forecast years. It analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers in developing vital strategies for profitable business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The established market players operating in the IoT in Agriculture industry have been listed in this report, with a major focus on their geographical reach and production facilities. To gain a competitive advantage over the other players in the IoT in Agriculture industry, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at rational prices.

Objectives of the Report: The chief aim of the research report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global IoT in Agriculture market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. IoT in Agriculture Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. IoT in Agriculture Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand for agricultural Production

4.2.2.2. Increase in smartphone users and internet penetration among farmers

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of Internet of Things technology in agricultural sector

4.2.2.4. Rising support of government to adopt modern agricultural techniques

4.2.2.5. Growing focus on precision farming and livestock monitoring

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Poor Internet Connectivity in Farms

4.2.3.2. High Hardware Costs

4.2.3.3. Limited Technological knowledge among farmers

4.2.3.4. Fragmented Agriculture Industry

4.2.3.5. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. IoT in Agriculture Market By Offering Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

5.1. Offering Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Software

5.1.2. Hardware

5.1.3. Services

READ MORE…!

Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-in-agriculture-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry about customization, kindly get in touch with us, and our team will make sure the report is best suited for your needs.